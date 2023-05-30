Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Baseball

Assumption 1-6, Central DeWitt 0-3: The Knights pitched their way to a Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader sweep of the Sabers on Monday night at home.

Tyler Welch struck out 12 in a complete game shutout in the opener and the lone run by Assumption came in the bottom of the sixth on a solo home run from Jackson Wohlers.

DeWitt's Kyle Bixby only gave up two hits, but was dealt the loss. In the nightcap, its offense woke up with nine hits, five of them from Bixby and Jacob Maher. It attempted a rally in the seventh with two runs, but the margin was too big.

Assumption broke a 1-1 tie with two in the fourth then it tacked on three insurance runs. Jeffrey Davis recorded two hits and was one of five different Assumption hitters to record an RBI.

North Scott 11-3, Davenport West 2-1: The Lancers roped 13 hits in Monday's Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader to sweep the Falcons in Davenport.

Five runs in the top of the third allowed North Scott to break Game 1 open, then it added the last six runs over the fifth-through-seventh innings. West was only able to score twice in the fourth.

In the nightcap, the Lancers used the top of the third again to break a scoreless tie with two runs. It added an insurance run in the fifth and West avoided the shutout with one in the sixth.

Trevor Kilburg and Reed Mulligan each went 3-for-4 at the plate with two runs batted in for the opener. Adam Link added two hits and two RBIs. Noah Young went 4-for-4 in Game 2 while Drew Sacia drove in two and pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts for the win.

Brady Hansen struck out 12 for West in the nightcap. Brent Haines registered four total hits in the two contests.

Pleasant Valley 11-11, Clinton 6-10: The defending Mississippi Athletic Conference champions got off on the right foot with a sweep of the River Kings on Monday night in Clinton.

Yet it was far from easy.

PV ripped off a 10-run bottom of the first in Game 1, then Clinton rallied to make it 10-6 but the offense went silent in the last three innings. The Spartans blitzed out to a three-run lead with five runs in the bottom of the second.

The River Kings responded with six runs in the top of the third to take the lead back. PV took it for good with two runs in the bottom of the sixth after Clinton broke a 9-9 tie with a run in the top half.

Three PV players notched two hits in the opener while Cal Parr drove home three runs. Carsen Williams knocked in three runs in the nightcap with a pair of hits and Ike Swanson had two hits.

No stats for the River Kings were reported online.

Softball

North Scott 13-13, Davenport West 3-1: It took the Class 4A third-ranked Lancers just nine total innings to earn a sweep over the Falcons on Monday night in a Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader.

North Scott pieced together two four-run innings on the ends of two runs in the second for an early 10-0 lead in Game 1. It ended things early with three runs in the sixth.

In the nightcap, the Lancers put up 12 runs in the first and ended it in the third inning. Sydney Skarich and Carley Bredar each had two hits in the opener while Khylie Wainwright went 3-for-4 in the nightcap.

West scored two runs in the sixth in Game 1. Hannah Mitchell had two hits in the opener and Raegan Ware drove in two runs.

Assumption 12-11, Central DeWitt 0-1: The Class 3A second-ranked Knights erupted for 10 runs in the first two innings in the opener and kept that going in Monday's Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader on Monday.

Assumption started in front 2-0 in the nightcap, then added four more in the second and six in the fourth to end the game via run-rule. No stats for the Sabers or Knights were reported online.

Davenport North 7-5, Davenport Central 5-8: The Blue Devils scored all eight of their runs in Game 2 in the final three innings to salvage a split against the Wildcats on Monday night in a Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader.

North led Game 2 3-0 before Central started its rally. The Wildcats claimed the opener behind a six-run fifth to erase a two-run deficit. Central tallied a pair of runs in the sixth, but that was all.

No stats for the Wildcats and Blue Devils were reported online.