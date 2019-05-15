Girls tennis
Knights duo reach state: Assumption's Lauren Dilulio and Caroline Bush won a regional doubles title Wednesday, defeating a Fairfield pair.
Dilulio and Bush defeated Tess Paton and Destiney Gridley 6-1, 6-1 in the championship match.
The pair advance to the 1A state tournament.
Boys track
Geneseo hurdler qualifies for state: Geneseo Luke Sebastian edged fellow NIB-12 athlete Francisco Perez of Morris to win the Class 2A Plano sectional title in the 300-meter hurdles Wednesday.
The Geneseo senior posted a time of 40.87. He was the only Leaf to qualify for the state tournament.
Kewanee's Melcon Dejesus was edged by La Salle-Peru's Jesse Casas in the 400 meters, with his 50.19 clocking .03 seconds behind the winner. Dejesus' time was good enough, however, to qualify him for state.
Baseball
Alleman 9, Kewanee 1: Alleman's Chase VanDerGinst saved his best game of the season for the first postseason game, clubbing two home runs and driving in seven runs in a win over Kewanee in a semifinal of the Class 2A Wethersfield Regional on Wednesday.
VanDerGinst had a two-run home run in the first inning and a grand slam in the sixth, and sandwiched those with a run-scoring double as he went 3-for-4.
Sam Mattecheck went the distance on the mound, striking out six and walking four, allowing four hits and an unearned run to move his record to 4-4.
Orion 10, Rockridge 7: It was an offensively charged game at the Rockridge baseball diamond on Wednesday afternoon as the Orion Chargers beat the hosting Rockets 10-7 to advance to Saturday's Class 1A Rockridge Regional final.
The Chargers took the lead in the bottom of the fourth when Quinn Hoftender's RBI double scored Dawson Schulenburg. After Jacob Kruse reached base on a walk, Jarrett Thornburg hit a bloop double to right field to score both Hoftender and Kruse. Thornburg later stole home in the inning in a bizarre play that had Seth West in a pickle between first and second. West managed to get out of the pickle, allowing the Thornburg run to count.
Orion then opened the bottom of the fifth with four straight singles from the middle of the order that led to the Chargers scoring six runs in the inning.
— Kyle Hartwick, sports@qconline.com
Softball
Princeton 6, Alleman 0: The Alleman softball team started Wednesday's tournament game pulling off its best Houdini acts in the early going. In the end, though, it was the Princeton Tigers who had all the magic.
After missing out on a couple of key opportunities to score in the first and second innings, the Tigers broke a scoreless tie with the hosting Pioneers in the fifth and then broke open the game in the seventh en route to a 6-0 victory in the Class 2A Alleman Regional semifinal at Rose Field.
— Tom Johnston, tjohnston@qconline.com