Baseball
Assumption 5-15, Burlington 1-5: The Knights swept their final Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader of the season to pull into a tie for second in the MAC with Davenport Central.
Pitching led the way in Game 1 as Nick Gottilla allowed just two hits and one unearned run in striking out 11 over five innings to pick up the win with Brandon Schlichting striking out four in two scoreless innings of relief.
Donavan Juarez had two hits and scored twice and Adam Metivier knocked in a pair of runs for Assumption.
In Game 2, the Knights scored four times before Burlington could record an out and tallied nine total in the first inning to create an insurmountable deficit. They finished Burlington off by scoring three times in the bottom of the sixth to put the 10-run rule into effect.
Bettendorf 2-0, Muscatine 1-14: The Bulldogs failed to muster much offense in their final Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader of the season, but Carter Bell made sure that what little they did counted.
Bell threw a complete game in the opener, allowing just one run on four hits while striking out seven. He also drove in one of the Bulldogs' two runs on a sacrifice fly.
The game was tied 1-1 going into the seventh, when Tavian Goerdt singled off Muscatine starter Joseph Morrison and eventually came around to score to grab the walkoff win.
Muscatine's offense came out swinging in Game 2, however, peppering the Bulldogs with 12 hits, including four from Gavyn Ashley and three from Joey Martinez, and drawing 10 walks in the 14-0 five-inning win. Muskies starter Drew Logel allowed just two hits in shutting out the Bulldogs.
Clinton 5-1, Pleasant Valley 3-5: After dropping the opener of their MAC doubleheader, the Spartans scored the first five runs in Game 2 to earn a split with Clinton on Thursday.
Carter Hoskins had a double and four RBIs in the nightcap for the Spartans.
The split leaves Pleasant Valley at 9-7 in the MAC and Clinton at 6-12. The Spartans will close their conference season with a doubleheader against Burlington at noon on Saturday.
Softball
Dubuque Wahlert 1, Maquoketa 0: The Cardinals had no answer for Wahlert pitcher Anna Chapman as they managed just one hit in a 4A Region 7 first round loss.
The game was scoreless until Wahlert scored in the sixth, but that was all the Golden Eagles needed to advance to take on Independence in Saturday's region semifinals.
Marion 12, Clinton 11: Despite a late offensive explosion, Clinton had its season end in its Class 4A Region 7 first round game against Marion on Thursday.
Clinton ends its season with a 2-29 record.