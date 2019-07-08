CLINTON — The Davenport Assumption softball team left no doubt in its final Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader of the season.
The Knights piled up bunches of runs to cruise to a doubleheader sweep of Clinton by scores of 14-3 and 16-0 to clinch the outright MAC championship. It is Assumption's third consecutive conference title.
Olivia Wardlow had four hits in the opening game for Assumption.
Assumption (35-2, 16-2 MAC) entered the night just a game ahead of Muscatine and two games ahead of both Pleasant Valley and North Scott. The Knights open regional play Wednesday at home against Columbus Community.
Clinton dropped to 8-26, 2-16 in the MAC.
Bettendorf 12-4, Davenport North 2-9: Bettendorf’s Sophia Del Vecchio collected three hits, scored three runs and drove in three runs to help Bettendorf (22-14, 10-8 MAC) rout North in the first game of the doubleheader.
However, the Wildcats’ Molly Freeman took over as the offensive hero in the second game. Freeman had two hits in each game and had four RBI, including a home run, to help North (11-19, 6-12 MAC) score in five of six innings in the nightcap.
Baseball
Assumption 1-6, Clinton 4-2: Assumption finally broke loose in the fifth inning of the second game to get the victory it needed to clinch an outright MAC title.
The Class 3A second-ranked Knights scored five runs in the inning with the help of a three-run double by Jeremy McIntosh to erase a Clinton lead and claim a 6-2 victory. Brandon Schlichting went all the way, allowing just one earned run in the win.
Clinton (8-18, 3-14 MAC) stunned the Knights (24-4, 15-1) in the first game of the twinbill as senior Parker Mangelsen pitched the River Kings to a 4-1 victory, handing Assumption its first conference loss of the season. Mangelsen, who entered the game with a 7.88 earned-run average, allowed only five hits and did not walk anyone.
Assumption finishes up MAC play Thursday against Muscatine.
North 3-14, Bettendorf 1-7: Bryan Verdon and Donovan Weaver each had three hits as the Wildcats put up 13 hits in the nightcap to sweep a doubleheader from Bettendorf.
Hunter Merrill earned the win in the opener as North limited Bettendorf (9-17, 6-10) to just five hits.
North (16-12, 7-9) scored multiple runs in four of its six innings in Game 2. Trevor Collins ripped two doubles and knocked in four.
North Scott 6-11, Muscatine 2-0: North Scott junior Jake Matthaidess struck out 15 and pitched a two-hitter in the opener and Grayson Drezek followed with four shutout innings in Game 2 to help North Scott sweep a conference twinbill at home.
Chase Moseley had a triple and a home run in the opener for North Scott (12-15, 9-8). He had three more hits and three RBIs in the nightcap.
Davenport Central 18-6, Burlington 0-12: Zach Wirt and Spencer Darland each drove in four runs as Central used a 14-run fifth inning to cruise in the opener and earn itself at least a share of third place in the conference.
Anthony Smith went the distance to earn the win on the mound.
Burlington scored the go-ahead run in the fifth and added five more runs in the sixth to take the nightcap.