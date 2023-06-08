Softball

Assumption 5-17, Davenport Central 1-5: The Class 3A second-ranked Knights used pitching in the opener and offense in the nightcap to claim a Mississippi Athletic Conference sweep over the Blue Devils on Thursday night.

After scoring the first run in the bottom of the first, Assumption (13-2, 6-2 MAC) added three more in the second for enough of a cushion in Game 1. Then in Game 2, nine runs in the second broke a 2-2 tie and gave it a comfortable lead and it coasted the rest of the way.

The Knights added six total runs between the third and fourth innings in the second game. None of their stats were reported online.

Central (7-9, 4-4) avoided the shutout in the opener with a run in the seventh and it kept close in the nightcap until the second frame. Kate Hickenbottom had three hits in the twinbill for the Blue Devils.

Muscatine 11-14, Davenport West 1-4: The Class 3A seventh-ranked Muskies maintained their one-game lead in the Mississippi Athletic Conference race with a sweep over the Falcons on Thursday night.

Muscatine (12-1, 7-1 MAC) roped 29 hits in the doubleheader as Becca Haag had three hits and five runs batted in during both games. Kyleia Salyars drove in four in the opener while leadoff hitter Avery Schroeder went 3-for-4 at the plate in the nightcap.

Maura Chalupa and Skylar Peterson picked up victories in the circle for the Muskies. No stats for West (2-8, 1-7) were reported online.

Davenport North 12-9, Clinton 0-2: Four multi-run innings fueled the Wildcats to a dominant Mississippi Athletic Conference sweep over the River Queens on Thursday night.

North (8-4, 5-3 MAC) started off on the right foot with six runs in the top of the first, then added two more in the second and four in the third to end the opener early. In the nightcap, the Wildcats took their 3-0 cushion and ballooned it to 9-0 with a six-run sixth.

Clinton (0-11, 0-8) avoided the two-game shutout with a pair of runs in the seventh. No stats for either team were reported online.

North Scott 5-10, Central DeWitt 1-2: The Class 4A sixth-ranked Lancers blew past the Sabers to earn a Mississippi Athletic Conference sweep on Thursday night at home.

Maddy McDermott fired a complete game victory in the circle for North Scott (10-4, 5-3 MAC) with seven strikeouts in the opener. She helped herself with two hits and Shelby Spears had three hits as it scored the first five runs of the game.

After Central DeWitt (1-12, 0-8) came out with a three-run second inning in the nightcap, the Lancers responded with a nine-run third and added another run in the fifth. Spears allowed four hits in five-plus innings pitches while Sydney Skarich notched three hits and two RBIs in Game 2.

The Sabers saw Anna Prosise record four hits in the twinbill.

Baseball

Bettendorf 4-5, Davenport Central 0-1: Coming off a non-conference win on Wednesday, the Bulldogs clipped the Blue Devils to nab a Mississippi Athletic Conference triumph on Thursday.

Two runs in the third and fourth innings allowed Bettendorf (11-4, 5-3 MAC) to claim the opener and scoring five straight in the nightcap kept it ahead for good. Central (8-11, 2-6) avoided the two-game shutout with a run in the sixth in Game 2.

No stats for either team were reported online.

Central DeWitt 9-9, Clinton 1-1: The Sabers posted identical score victories to snare a Mississippi Athletic Conference sweep over the River Kings on Thursday.

DeWitt improves to 12-2, 4-2 MAC while Clinton drops to 2-14, 1-7.