Baseball
North 8-10, Burlington 0-7: Senior Jared Beck fired a no-hitter in the first game of the doubleheader and Davenport North hit three home runs on its way to a sweep of Burlington.
Rudy Juarez homered for the Wildcats (6-8 overall, 3-4 Mississippi Athletic Conference) in the first game and Bryan Verdon and Blake Stoughton both connected in the nightcap.
Burlington fell to 7-10, 4-4.
North Scott 10-9, Clinton 2-2: North Scott started slowly but broke open the first game in the later innings and continued to score runs in the nightcap.
The Lancers, ranked seventh in Iowa Class 4A in the most recent poll, only led by a 2-0 score after four innings in the opener, then scored four runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth.
Tony Barreca had three hits in each game for the Lancers. Kyle Denison pitched a one-hitter in the opener and Brooks Sunny tossed a complete game in the nightcap.
North Scott (11-2) moved into a tie for first place in the MAC at 6-2. Clinton dropped to 1-7, 4-10.
Softball
Pleasant Valley 20-16, Central 6-0: Pleasant Valley exploded offensively on its way to retaining a share of first place in the MAC.
Ellie Spelhaug smacked two home runs and drove in eight in the opener. Carli Spelhaug and Peggy Klingler also homered in Game 1 for PV (16-5, 9-1 MAC).
PV used a pair of seven-run innings in Game 2 for the win. Carli Spelhaug had two doubles while Bell Luebken knocked in four.
Davenport Central fell to 4-10, 2-8.
Muscatine 13-13, Clinton 0-0: Muscatine needed just six innings to complete a doubleheader sweep at Clinton. With a pair of 13-0 victories, both of which lasted just three innings, the Muskies (14-6, 7-3) have now won four straight while outscoring their opponents 47-2.
Senior Catie Cole connected on her sixth home run since last Monday during the first game, Hannah Wieskamp had a three-run hit in the second game and Ragan Carey drove in two runs on a base hit to left field.
Clinton dropped to 0-10 in the MAC, 0-14 overall.
Assumption 3-6, North 2-3: Class 3A top-ranked Assumption stayed a game in back of PV for the conference lead with a home doubleheader sweep over North at the St. Vincent Complex.
The Knights moved to 20-3 overall and 8-2 in the MAC.