PREP REPORT: Bettendorf baseball earns split of DH against Central DeWitt

Baseball

Bulldogs, Sabers split: Bettendorf snapped its three-game losing streak with a 6-2 victory in the second game of a doubleheader against Central DeWitt on Thursday at Bettendorf High School. The Sabers took game one with a 9-6 victory.

Central DeWitt (11-16, 5-9 MAC) earned the victory in game one after a six-run fourth inning propelled the Sabers to a 9-6 final. DeWitt racked up 11 hits and eight RBIs on only two extra-base hits. Sophomore second baseman Drew McAvan and sophomore center fielder Jacob Maher each had a team-high two RBIs.

Maher had led the Sabers with three hits including a double. Senior Noah Thein, sophomore Kyle Bixby, senior Dane Egesdal and sophomore Wyatt Penniston also drove in runs for the DeWitt.

Bettendorf (9-16, 6-8 MAC) responded in game two with a five-run fourth inning that gave the Bulldogs a 5-1 lead. Connor Chase got things started with a double before an error put two runners on. Bettendorf took advantage with an RBI single before Jack Reilly hit a two-run shot over the fence.

Sophomore pitcher TJ Eikenberry pitched a complete game with six strikeouts. Only one run was earned.

Assumption takes two against Muscatine: The Class 3A top-ranked Assumption Knights cruised to a two-game Mississippi Athletic Conference road sweep of the Muscatine Muskies at Tom Bruner Field.

Assumption handily took the first, 10-2 and won the nightcap of the twin bill by an even more lopsided 21-0 final.

The wins leave Assumption (24-4, 14-0 MAC) and Pleasant Valley as the only two remaining teams unbeaten in MAC play.

Assumption’s Alex Good went for five RBIs in Game 2. John Argo and Michael Ray each added three that game and Jay Costello had two RBIs to go with three doubles. Ray drove in a pair in Game 1.

Muscatine (5-22, 1-13 MAC) committed five errors in each game and only had six hits in total between the two games. In Game 1, Assumption’s first five runs were scored either as a result of a Muscatine error, passed ball or wild pitch.

Keegan Shovlain threw a complete game for the Knights in the opener to get the win. Noah Mack got the victory in Game 2, he threw two of the four innings and kept Muscatine hitless.

Pleasant Valley scores 31 runs in sweep over Davenport North: PV needed only nine innings to beat Davenport North twice Thursday night at Pleasant Valley High School.

The Spartans routed the Wildcats 14-4 in five innings in game one before taking down North 17-0 in four innings in game two. PV has now won seven straight games.

PV (18-6, 14-0 MAC) took an 8-1 lead after two innings. Errors played a part, but Jackson Peer had a two-RBI single to aid the Spartans’ five-run first. Caden McDermott also had an RBI single before the inning ended with a tag play at home plate.

Parr and Peer each finished with a team-high three RBIs.

In game two, PV ended things after a nine-run fourth instituted the 15-run rule in four innings. Carsen Williams didn’t allow any hits through the four innings of play.

North (17-8, 4-10 MAC) committed five errors, but Tate Lyon had three hits and six RBIs to lead the Spartans in both categories. Lyon ended it in the bottom of the fourth after clearing the bases to end it at 17-0.

North Scott sweeps Davenport Central: North Scott earned a pair of wins over Davenport Central after impressive performances on the mound Thursday at Brady Street Stadium.

Ian Dittmer led the Lancers to a 7-3 victory in game one before sophomore Maxwell Huntley came in for 6 2/3 innings of relief in North Scott's 10-4 victory in game two.

North Scott improved to 18-11 (11-3 MAC) while Central fell to 9-18 (3-11 MAC).

