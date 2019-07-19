Linn-Mar 6, Bettendorf 5: Bettendorf jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning but couldn't hang on, falling to top-seeded Linn-Mar in a Class 4A substate game Friday at the Linn-Mar Baseball Complex.
Greg Hall hit a single with the bases loaded to score Sam Wilson in the bottom of the seventh for the Lions (26-11).
Bettendorf (10-22) was led by three hits from Adam Like and Ashton Westphall, who had two RBIs in the first inning.
Iowa City West 2, Muscatine 1: Marcus Morgan allowed just two hits and tallied 15 strikeouts for Iowa City West, which staved off Muscatine's upset bid.
The Muskies (9-22) were held hitless until the seventh when Drew Logel hit a lead-off double. Morgan retired the next two batters until Chandler Matos ended the shutout with an RBI single. Morgan struck out the final batter to end the game.
The Trojans (32-7) scored runs in the third and fifth innings, the first coming on a sacrifice fly from Morgan and the second on an RBI double from Ryan Cooper.
Dubuque Hempstead 6, Davenport North 5: Max Pins hit a two-out, two-run double as Hempstead (23-15) scored five runs in the seventh inning to beat Davenport North (18-14).
Cedar Rapids Prairie 5, North Scott 2: The Lancers loaded the bases in the seventh inning but only scored one run to fall to the Hawks.
Prairie (21-19) scored three runs in the first inning, then added runs in the second and sixth innings.
The Lancers (13-21) had chances throughout the game, loading the bases in the second and sixth innings but couldn't capitalize.
Assumption 12, Keokuk 0: Seth Adrian went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, one of four Knights to drive in two runs as Assumption (29-4) cruised to a five-inning win over Keokuk (2-31).
Jayson Willers grabbed the win on the mound and also drove in two runs while Brandon Schlichting was 2-for-2 with a triple.
Assumption plays Washington, a 3-2 winner over Mount Vernon, on Monday night in Washington.
Benton 3, Maquoketa 2: Justise McFarland hit an RBI double in the eighth inning to give Benton the win over Maquoketa in a Class 3A substate opener.
Benton (15-24) took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI double from Cade Timmerman and a passed ball with the bases loaded.
The Cardinals (20-19) tied the game in the third on a two-run single from Kole Harmon.