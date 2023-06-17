Baseball

Bettendorf takes two in western part of state: The Bulldogs snared a pair of blowout victories against two Council Bluffs schools, beating Lincoln 8-1 and Jefferson 15-3 on Saturday.

The Bulldogs grabbed a 4-0 lead early versus the Lynx, highlighted by a three-run second. They added four more runs total over the last three innings. Against the Yellow Jackets, six runs in the first and eight runs in the third blew the game open.

Wrigley Matthys and Casey Clark each drove in three runs for the Bulldogs.

Assumption, Central DeWitt win three combined games: The Class 3A 10th-ranked Knights and the Sabers participated in the Terry Curtis Classic and walked out with three victories on Saturday.

Assumption defeated Burlington Notre Dame 5-1 and blew past Williamsburg 12-3. Meanwhile, the Sabers clipped the Raiders 7-6.

The Knights scored in the first four innings, with two coming in the third versus the Nikes. Facing Williamsburg, they broke a 3-3 tie with a run in the fifth then broke the contest open with four runs apiece in the sixth and seventh.

DeWitt erased a 6-0 deficit with five runs in the sixth and tying the game versus Williamsburg with a run in the seventh. The Sabers walked it off with a tally in the ninth.

Davenport Central splits weekend games: The Blue Devils fell to Marion 9-5, then rallied to triumph past former conference foe Burlington 10-9 on Saturday.

The Wolves busted out a six-run fourth inning to give them the advantage after Central grabbed a 3-2 lead with two runs in the second. The Blue Devils jumped out to a 9-3 lead, gave it up and eventually won with a run in the seventh.

Softball

Assumption grabs two wins, West falters: The Class 3A second-ranked Knights finished a perfect 4-0 at the West Delaware Tournament with two more wins on Saturday.

They defeated Dubuque Wahlert 6-2 and clipped Cascade 4-3. Davenport West lost 5-0 to Monticello in the Falcons' lone game of the day.

Bettendorf loses to pair of ranked foes: The Class 5A eighth-ranked Bulldogs dropped two games during the second day of the Jack North Invite, falling to third-ranked Waukee Northwest 4-2 and sixth-ranked Southeast Polk 6-3.

It was a 1-1 game against the Wolves and Bettendorf pushed ahead with a run in the top of the eighth, then Waukee NW walked it off with three in the bottom half. The Bulldogs rallied down 3-0 to tie the contest versus Southeast Polk before the Rams scored three times in the fifth and hold on.

Muscatine 13, Ames 1: Spurred by 11 straight runs, the Class 5A fourth-ranked Muskies blew out the Little Cyclones at the Dodger Classic on Saturday night.

Five runs in the third and six more in the fourth ballooned Muscatine's 2-1 lead to a comfortable margin. Junior Aubrey Bender belted three home runs and drove in eight runs for the Muskies while Kyleia Salyars registered three hits.

Davenport North 4-8, Durant 2-4: In a battle of Wildcats, North picked up a Saturday morning sweep over Durant behind early offense in the opener and a late push in the nightcap.

North plated three runs in the second to lead Game 1 wire-to-wire. Then in Game 2, it broke a 3-3 tie with a run in the sixth and broke the contest open with a four-run seventh.