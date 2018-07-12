Calamus-Wheatland 9, Maquoketa Valley 1: Caleb Banowetz had a run-scoring double in the opening inning as Calamus-Wheatland breezed into the Class 1A district finals Thursday night at North Linn.
The Warriors (20-13) added four runs in the second inning and four more in the fourth to seize control.
Cal-Wheat faces state-ranked and fellow Tri-Rivers Conference foe North Linn in the district final Saturday night. The Warriors lost to North Linn 10-0 and 14-0 during the regular season.
North Linn 4, Bellevue Marquette 0: Behind the arm of Jake Hilmer, North Linn recorded its 23rd shutout of the season Thursday night in a home district semifinal victory over Bellevue Marquette.
The Mohawks' Nate Brinker matched Hilmer for the first couple of innings, but Brad Pflughaupt had an RBI single in the third inning. Pflughaupt added a two-run single in the fifth for insurance.