Baseball
Camanche 2, Monticello 0: Jake Drury pitched a three-hit shutout and Kyle DeWeerdt broke a scoreless tie with an RBI single in the seventh inning to lift the Indians to the upset of Class 2A No. 6 Monticello.
Drury struck out 11 for Camanche (16-11), which moves on to face Dyersville Beckman in the district final Saturday at 7 p.m. in Dyersville.
Dyersville Beckman 11, Northeast 1: Dyersville Beckman cruised into the Class 2A District 7 title game against Camanche with a five-inning victory over Northeast Goose Lake.
Wilton 5, Durant 0: Jared Townsend struck out 14 and allowed just one hit to lead the Beavers to a Class 2A District 8 semifinal shutout of Durant.
Townsend flirted with a no-hitter until Durant’s Curtis Lilienthal broke it up with a single in the top of the seventh inning.
Chantz Stevens had a two-run double for the Beavers (23-5).
West Branch 6, West Liberty 4: West Branch rallied from a 3-1 deficit to advance to Saturday’s Class 2A District 8 championship game against Wilton.
West Branch took a 4-3 lead with a 3-run fifth inning and tacked on another run in the sixth to lead 5-3. West Liberty got one back in the sixth on a Michael Hartman RBI single but the Comets (10-16) stranded two runners on base and trailed 5-4 entering the seventh.
Calamus-Wheatland 8, Springville 0: Calamus-Wheatland scored six runs in the fourth inning en route to a Class 1A district quarterfinal win.
Bellevue Marquette 9, Midland 4: Bellevue Marquette scored five runs in the top of the seventh to break a tie and win its Class 1A district quarterfinal.