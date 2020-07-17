Prep report: Central baseball season comes to quick end

In a scoreless game in the fourth, sophomore Madelyn Wade was called on to pinch-hit for Taylor Garvin. With two on and two outs, Wade placed a 3-1 pitch from Anesa Noa just inside the right-field line for a two-run triple. It was Wade's sixth hit of the season in only 11 at-bats.

Wilton added an unearned run in the fifth.

Wapello ended its season with an 11-6 record.

L-M 6, West Branch 5: No. 2-ranked Louisa-Muscatine had to rally three times to win in eight innings and advance in the Class 2A Region 8 semifinals.

West Branch shortstop Taylor Thein attempted to get lead runner Mae Cox out at third on a groundout, but her throw sailed wide right, allowing Cox to score the game-winning run.

L-M (17-5) faces No. 13 Wilton on Monday night for the right to go to state.

The Bears got to L-M pitcher Hailey Sanders early with two runs in the first and two more in the third before the Falcons rallied to send the game to extra innings.

West Liberty 3, Notre Dame 0: West Liberty broke a scoreless tie with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to win the Class 3A Region 8 semifinal.