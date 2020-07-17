Prep report: Central baseball season comes to quick end

Baseball
Dubuque Hempstead 13, Central 0 (5): Andrue Henry hit a first-inning home run and hurled four scoreless innings as Dubuque Hempstead put a quick end to Davenport Central’s season in Farley, Iowa.
After Henry’s two-run homer in the first, Zach Sabers added a two-run blast in a seven-run fourth inning. Michael Garrett drove in four runs for the Mustangs (14-1), including a two-run single in the second and a two-run triple in the fourth.
Central finished the season 1-18.
Prairie 12, Clinton 2: Despite being the No. 2 seed, Clinton had its season ended in the Class 4A substate opener.
Clinton led 2-1 through five innings but the wheels came off as Prairie responded with 11 straight runs, thanks in part to three River Kings errors.
The River Kings finished 13-8 while Prairie (11-5) moves on to play at Davenport West on Monday.
Central DeWitt 10, Anamosa 3: Third-ranked Central DeWitt rolled to an easy victory and will now host Center Point-Urbana in the Class 3A district final on Monday.
Nolan Haack and Tucker Kinney each had a pair of hits and Kinney drove in two runs as the Sabers improved to 16-5.
Maquoketa 15, Mount Vernon 5: Maquoketa advanced to Monday’s Class 3A district final with a lopsided win.
The Cardinals (16-7) will host Marion.
Softball
Northeast 16, Beckman 6: Northeast had six players with multi-hit games as it pounded out 17 hits in a rout of Dyersville Beckman in the semifinals of Class 2A Region 7.
Bree Mangelsen and Madison Kluever each drove in four runs and Alexis Ehlers and Valerie Spooner each drove in three. Mangelsen hit the game’s only home run for the fourth-ranked Rebels (18-2), who take on Iowa City Regina on Monday.
Beckman ended its season 7-14.
Central City 12, Easton Valley 0 (4): Easton Valley’s surprising postseason run came to an abrupt end in the Class 1A regional semifinals.
Sara Reid pitched a four-inning perfect game as Central City (11-4) advanced to play Lisbon (18-3).
Easton Valley had won two playoff games after going 0-7 in the regular season.
Wilton 3, Wapello 0: Mila Johnson and Grace Madlock combined on a five-hit shutout as 13th-ranked Wilton advanced to the Class 2A regional final.
The Beavers have now won 14 of 17 games going into Monday night's regional final at second-ranked Louisa-Muscatine.
In a scoreless game in the fourth, sophomore Madelyn Wade was called on to pinch-hit for Taylor Garvin. With two on and two outs, Wade placed a 3-1 pitch from Anesa Noa just inside the right-field line for a two-run triple. It was Wade's sixth hit of the season in only 11 at-bats.
Wilton added an unearned run in the fifth.
Wapello ended its season with an 11-6 record.
L-M 6, West Branch 5: No. 2-ranked Louisa-Muscatine had to rally three times to win in eight innings and advance in the Class 2A Region 8 semifinals.
West Branch shortstop Taylor Thein attempted to get lead runner Mae Cox out at third on a groundout, but her throw sailed wide right, allowing Cox to score the game-winning run.
L-M (17-5) faces No. 13 Wilton on Monday night for the right to go to state.
The Bears got to L-M pitcher Hailey Sanders early with two runs in the first and two more in the third before the Falcons rallied to send the game to extra innings.
West Liberty 3, Notre Dame 0: West Liberty broke a scoreless tie with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to win the Class 3A Region 8 semifinal.
The seventh-ranked Comets and West Burlington-Notre Dame, ranked 14th, played to a relative stalemate through four innings with the Falcons out-hitting West Liberty by a 5-to-1 margin in that span.
But West Liberty loaded the bases with one out in the pivotal fifth inning and scored its first run on a sacrifice fly by Finley Hall. Freshman Brooklyn Buysse then scored another run on a wild pitch.
The Comets (14-1) will take on second-ranked Assumption on Monday in the regional finals.
