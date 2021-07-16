Prep report: Central ousted by Burlington

Baseball
Burlington 9, Central 2: Burlington took advantage of the wildness of Davenport Central’s pitchers to break open a close game in the fourth inning and win the Class 4A Substate 6 opener between the two teams.
The Grayhounds (27-6) held only a 3-2 edge before scoring six times in the fourth. Central used three pitchers in the inning and they combined to hit two batters and then issue five consecutive walks. Three of the six runs scored on bases-loaded walks.
Juan Reyes pitched a complete-game three-hitter for Burlington, which takes on Iowa City High on Monday, to improve his record to 7-0.
Central, which got RBIs from Maddox Sullivan and Cade Amato, finished the season 13-20.
Hempstead 10, Bettendorf 0: No. 1 seed Dubuque Hempstead needed only five innings to grind out a victory over Bettendorf in the Class 4A Substate 5 opener at Petrakis Park in Dubuque.
Hempstead (29-10) now gets a second-round bye before taking on the winner of Monday’s game between North Scott and Davenport West.
Bettendorf ended its season 9-25.
Kennedy 3, Muscatine 0: Iowa football recruit Max White went 4 for 4 at the plate to help fourth-seeded Cedar Rapids Kennedy knock off No. 3 Muscatine in the Class 4A substate opener at Tom Bruner Field.
Along with driving in all three runs, White also added a pair of stolen bases.
Muscatine pitcher Dawson Toborg kept the Muskies in it most of the way. He allowed nine hits, but was able to pitch out of jams.
Braden Hoyer got the win for Kennedy (22-15), improving his record to 5-1. He handed pitching duties over to Mason Behn in the sixth and together they held the Muskies (22-15) to just two hits.
Maquoketa 10, Decorah 3: Maquoketa handed Decorah only its sixth loss of the season to advance through the first round of play in Class 3A Substate 3.
The fifth-seeded Cardinals (20-15) take on No. 1 Dubuque Wahlert (28-10) on Monday at 7 p.m.