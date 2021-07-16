Prep report: Central ousted by Burlington

Baseball

Burlington 9, Central 2: Burlington took advantage of the wildness of Davenport Central’s pitchers to break open a close game in the fourth inning and win the Class 4A Substate 6 opener between the two teams.

The Grayhounds (27-6) held only a 3-2 edge before scoring six times in the fourth. Central used three pitchers in the inning and they combined to hit two batters and then issue five consecutive walks. Three of the six runs scored on bases-loaded walks.

Juan Reyes pitched a complete-game three-hitter for Burlington, which takes on Iowa City High on Monday, to improve his record to 7-0.

Central, which got RBIs from Maddox Sullivan and Cade Amato, finished the season 13-20.

Hempstead 10, Bettendorf 0: No. 1 seed Dubuque Hempstead needed only five innings to grind out a victory over Bettendorf in the Class 4A Substate 5 opener at Petrakis Park in Dubuque.

Hempstead (29-10) now gets a second-round bye before taking on the winner of Monday’s game between North Scott and Davenport West.

Bettendorf ended its season 9-25.