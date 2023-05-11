Softball

Geneseo 10, Sterling 0: The Maple Leafs stomped the Golden Warriors on the road Thursday night to win their first Western Big 6 Conference softball title and move their winning streak to four games.

Geneseo (24-6, 12-2 WB6) ends the WB6 slate with a 12-2 record and swept the season series with Sterling. It was a scoreless game through three full innings, then the Maple Leafs broke the tie with two in the fourth.

They added three runs each in the fifth and sixth and topped off the dominant performance with two in the seventh. Avery Kennedy and Jaelyn Lambin each registered three hits that included a home run. Kennedt drove in three and Annabelle Veloz had two RBIs.

Tara Bomleny went the distance in the circle for Geneseo, giving up just two hits.

Rock Island 12, Quincy 3: Seven runs in the top of the second allowed the Rocks to coast to a Western Big 6 Conference triumph over the Blue Devils on Thursday night in Quincy.

A'rion Lonergan finished 4-for-5 at the plate with four runs driven in as Rock Island (13-10, 8-6) added to its cushion with at least one run in the last four frames. Alexis Carroll added three hits, all doubles, and was one of three pitchers in the circle.

Daniella Leahy and Mallory Hudnall each registered two RBIs for Rocky.

Galesburg 4, Alleman 1: The Silver Streaks wasted little time with three runs in the bottom of the first and that was enough to claim a Western Big 6 Conference victory over the Pioneers on Thursday night at home.

Alleman (3-16, 2-12) avoided the shutout with a run in the top of the fifth. None of its stats were reported online.

Baseball

Rock Island 5, Galesburg 2: The Rocks pieced together a Western Big 6 rally on the road against the Silver Streaks on Thursday night.

Rocky (19-8, 12-3 WB6) trailed 2-0 after three complete innings, then scored three times in the fourth and added a run in the fifth and sixth to stave off Galesburg.

Conner Dilulio and Namarion Coleman each notched two hits while three different Rocks drove in a run. Coleman earned the win on the mound, tossing a complete game with four strikeouts.