Prep report: L-M headed back to state

LETTS, Iowa — The Louisa-Muscatine softball team had to make its second comeback in as many games in order to capture its third straight state tournament berth Monday night.

After falling behind by two runs early, just like it did in its regional semifinal against West Branch, second-ranked Louisa-Muscatine rallied with a five-run inning to knock off 13th-ranked Wilton 5-2 in a Class 2A regional final at L-M High School.

The Falcons won a 2A state title in 2018 and were runner-up behind Davenport Assumption in 3A a year ago.

Powered by a three-run homer from sophomore center fielder McKenna Hohenadel, L-M turned a two-run deficit into a lead. Senior starting pitcher Hailey Sanders and the Falcon defense buckled down to allow only one Wilton runner to reach after the second inning.

“I’ve already been kind of a first-pitch hitter,” Hohenadel said of her three-run blast. “I just saw it and took it. At first, I really didn’t think it was over, I took off sprinting, but then I saw (the umpire motion for a home run), and I was like, 'Yeah, let’s go.’”

Sanders struck out nine, giving up just three hits in the win.