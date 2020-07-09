Prep report: MAC doubleheaders pushed back

The battle for first place in the Mississippi Athletic Conference will have to wait two days.

League-leading Bettendorf and Muscatine had their doubleheader postponed Thursday due to inclement weather with Muscatine leading 5-0 with one out in the top of the fourth inning of the opening game.

The doubleheader will resume Saturday at 11 a.m. at Bettendorf High School.

The Muskies (12-2, 10-2 MAC) jumped on the board quickly, with Kaylynn Salyars bringing in a run with a sacrifice fly in the first inning.

Muscatine added three more runs in the second inning, thanks to an RBI double from Aricka Ramser and a two-run double from Olivia Harmon after Bettendorf (13-4, 10-2) elected to intentionally walk the state's leading hitter, Rylie Moss, with two outs.

Muscatine added an unearned run in the third thanks to a two-out Bulldog error.

Baseball

MAC doubleheaders pushed back a day: Three Mississippi Athletic Conference baseball doubleheaders were postponed Thursday night because of inclement weather.