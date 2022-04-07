 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP REPORT: Moline shuts out Normal Community

Baseball

Moline 5, Normal Community 0: The leadoff hitter singled and stole second to start the game. The bases were loaded in both the second and third innings.

Yet still, Moline couldn't manage to push a run across Thursday in its nonconference matchup with hosting Normal Community.

That all changed in the top of the seventh inning.

The first four Maroon batters reached and scored and Moline tallied five runs in all in the inning in the 5-0 victory.

Alex Schimmel walked to lead off the inning, and an error on Noah Harrison's sacrifice attempt left runners at second and third. Hunter Warren was then walked intentionally setting up Seamus Boyle's two-run single.

An error, an RBI single by Ethan Sountris and a run-scoring sacrifice bunt by Shawn Lewis completed the scoring.

Matthew Freeman allowed just two hits in 5 2/3 scoreless innings for Moline before Ethan Mesich-Fiems tossed an 1 1/3 of scoreless relief to get the win.

