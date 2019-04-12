Girls soccer
Muscatine 4, North Scott 3, PK: The Muscatine girls soccer team has an unusual strategy when it comes to penalty kicks.
“Usually you take the second kick,” coach Nate Meineke said.
Dating back to last year, however, the Muskies have opted to take the first kick in penalty kicks.
“I like the confidence,” Meineke said. “They’re saying ‘Hey, we’re going to show you what we’re going to do first and we’re going to knock them in the back of the net.’ We were in three PK shootouts last, kicked first in all three and won every single one of them.”
It may be a new season, but Muscatine got the same result in Friday night’s match against North Scott. After 100 minutes of soccer wasn’t enough to declare a winner, Muscatine goalie Gracie Brossart made a diving save on North Scott’s Faith Rains to give the Muskies a 4-3 (7-6) penalty kick win over the Lancers.
After making the save, Brossart stood up and sprinted to greet a group of teammates to celebrate the win.
Muscatine (3-0, 3-0 MAC) led 2-0 at halftime before North Scott (4-2, 2-1) rallied back. Rylie Rucker scored a goal and added an assist and Paige Blaskovich and Marley Longenecker also scored for the Lancers.
— Evan Riggs, Muscatine Journal
Davenport Central 4, Burlington 1: The Blue Devils found the back of the goal four times in improving to 2-1, 2-1 MAC on the season.
Burlington falls to 0-3, 0-3 with the loss.
Baseball
Alleman 12-12, Quincy 5-1: A pair of home runs allowed the Alleman baseball team to pull away in the first game of a Western Big 6 doubleheader Friday night.
A grand slam did so in the nightcap.
Alleman’s Zach Carpita made it a four-run game before Quincy recorded an out in the top of the first inning of Game 2 and scored eight times in the frame on the way to a 12-1, five-inning victory. Alleman won the opener 12-5 to sweep the Western Big Six doubleheader in Quincy.
The Pioneers (15-6, 2-2 WB6) had to rally in the opening game to get the sweep.
Quincy led 4-2 after three innings, but Alleman struck for four runs in the top of the fourth inning, highlighted by Chase VanDerGinst’s bases-clearing triple that made it 6-4. After a scoreless fifth inning, Carpita smacked a three-run homer to left that made it a 9-4 game.
— Mat Mikesell, Quincy Herald-Whig