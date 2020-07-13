Prep report: Muskies, Wildcats canceled for possible COVID-19 exposure

Muscatine's baseball season has come to an abrupt end.

Muscatine activities director Tom Ulses said Monday there are some athletes in the baseball program who may have had a possible exposure to the COVID-19 virus. Initially, the Muskies canceled their Monday night conference doubleheader against Davenport North, but later in the day, decided to cancel the remainder of the season.

"After further investigation of the possible COVID contact, Muscatine Public Health has determined that all student athletes and coaches should self-isolate for 14 days," Ulses said in a letter released on Twitter. "As a result, all Muscatine Senior High School baseball activities will be stopped for the remainder of the season. Parents and coaches should follow the CDC guidelines for exposure, including self-isolation for 14 days and monitoring for symptoms."

Muscatine was scheduled to play Clinton in a nonconference game Tuesday at NelsonCorp Field before opening substate action Friday at Iowa City Liberty. The Muskies finish their season at 5-11, 3-11 in MAC play.