Prep report: Narup hurls 5-inning perfect game

PORT BYRON — Anna Narup fired a five-inning perfect game to lift the Geneseo softball team to a 10-0 victory over Riverdale in only the Maple Leafs' second game of the season.

Narup struck out three and did not allow any of the 15 batters she faced to reach base.

Geneseo (2-0) scored all 10 of its runs in the fifth inning and they were scored by 10 different players. Jaelyn Lambin drove in three runs with Natalie Baumgardner, Robyn Nelms and Lauryn Wildermuth driving in two apiece.

Baseball

Moline 5, Macomb 3: Moline managed only two hits but took advantage of four Macomb errors.

The Maroons scored three runs in the third inning and two in the fifth in support of Connor Schimmel, who hurled five scoreless innings to get the win.

Macomb, which got two hits and two RBI from Tyler Bickers, scored all of its runs in the seventh.

Alleman 6, Sherrard 1: Chance Carruthers allowed just one run and two hits and struck out eight in five innings of work to help the Pioneers claim their first win of the season.

Payton Barton finished up with two scoreless innings in relief.