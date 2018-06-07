Baseball
Davenport West 3-14, Davenport North 1-2: North's Jared Beck and West's Clayton Nettleton dueled for more than six innings before eighth-ranked West escaped with a pair of runs in the ninth inning of Game 1.
Noah McCreary and Leo DeLaPaz had RBIs for the Falcons.
In Game 2, West (8-3, 4-2) erupted for eight runs in their first three at-bats to back winning pitcher Kyle Oberbroeckling.
Connor Saul had two doubles and drove in three runs for West.
Burlington 8-2, Muscatine 4-0: Burlington's Mason Fort tossed a no-hitter in the nightcap to fuel Burlington to a conference road sweep.
Fort had a perfect game through 6 1/3 innings, but allowed consecutive walks before retiring the last two batters on strikeouts. He finished with 12 Ks.
In the opener, Muscatine (2-9, 2-4) was 0-for-4 with the bases loaded.
Pleasant Valley 10-3, North Scott 0-4: The Spartans continued their hitting prowess in the opener with a six-inning rout over the Lancers.
North Scott (9-2, 4-2) rallied from a 3-0 deficit to get the win in Game 2. Trevor Lynch had the game-winning hit in the seventh, and Luke Wilder picked up the win in relief.
PV (8-8, 4-4) has had more than 40 hits in its last four games.
Davenport Central 7-8, Clinton 4-2: Central rallied in the seventh inning of Game 1 to force extra innings and eventually used a three-run eighth to prevail.
The momentum carried over to the nightcap as the Blue Devils picked up a conference road sweep. Eddie Van Camp earned the win for Central (9-4, 4-2) in Game 2.
Softball
Burlington 5-5, Muscatine 4-6: After Muscatine left the tying and winning run on base in the seventh inning of Game 1, the Muskies rebounded with a win in the nightcap to hand Burlington its first loss in 18 games.
Catie Cole smacked three home runs for the Muskies in Game 2 after hitting two earlier in the week against Davenport Central.
“I was just feeling really good in the box and they gave me pitches I liked,” Cole said. “I knew I had to adjust because I was facing three different pitchers in three at-bats, but they gave me pitches that I was able to hit.”
West 12-9, North 6-0: Katie Simmons and Kaylie Caldwell each had three hits as the Falcons pounded out 14 in the opening game of Thursday night's conference sweep.
Erica Ralfs pitched a two-hit shutout in Game 2. Courtney Harris had three hits, including a double, for the Falcons. West (9-5, 4-4) broke the game open with a five-run second inning.
Ivy Wilmington had two hits and two RBI for North (3-8, 1-5) in Game 1.
Davenport Central 11-13, Clinton 4-2: Central snapped a six-game losing streak with a road doubleheader sweep of Clinton.
The Blue Devils used a seven-run sixth inning to take the opener. Central (4-8, 2-6) needed six innings to complete the sweep.