PREP REPORT: North, Assumption baseball split

MAC baseball

North, Assumption split: Each team put together big innings in separate games to forge a split in the Mississippi Athletic Conference twinbill at Assumption. North (3-5, 3-5 MAC) won the opener 11-8 and the hosting Knights (8-4, 6-4) rallied with a four-run seventh inning to take the nightcap 6-5.

Both teams relied on their offense early in the opener. Each scored in both the first and second innings as the Knights led 8-4 after two.

However, the Wildcats turned the game with a six-run third and then relied on relief pitcher Nolan Mosier to shut down the Knights on two hits over the final 5.1 innings. Griffen Leibold and Trevor Collins each drove in three runs for the Wildcats and Clayton Spratt drove in two. Jack West had two of North’s nine hits.

Assumption returned the favor in the nightcap. In the bottom of the seventh, the Knights loaded the bases with a leadoff walk by No. 9 hitter Jay Costello and singles by J.J. Stratman and Noah Weiman. Seth Adrian followed with an RBI single (and later scored on a balk), Nate Schlichting drove in a run on a forceout and Justin Saskowski ripped a game-ending RBI double to cap the rally.