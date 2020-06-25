PREP REPORT: North, Assumption baseball split

MAC baseball
North, Assumption split: Each team put together big innings in separate games to forge a split in the Mississippi Athletic Conference twinbill at Assumption. North (3-5, 3-5 MAC) won the opener 11-8 and the hosting Knights (8-4, 6-4) rallied with a four-run seventh inning to take the nightcap 6-5.
Both teams relied on their offense early in the opener. Each scored in both the first and second innings as the Knights led 8-4 after two.
However, the Wildcats turned the game with a six-run third and then relied on relief pitcher Nolan Mosier to shut down the Knights on two hits over the final 5.1 innings. Griffen Leibold and Trevor Collins each drove in three runs for the Wildcats and Clayton Spratt drove in two. Jack West had two of North’s nine hits.
Assumption returned the favor in the nightcap. In the bottom of the seventh, the Knights loaded the bases with a leadoff walk by No. 9 hitter Jay Costello and singles by J.J. Stratman and Noah Weiman. Seth Adrian followed with an RBI single (and later scored on a balk), Nate Schlichting drove in a run on a forceout and Justin Saskowski ripped a game-ending RBI double to cap the rally.
In the opener, Schlichting and Tyler Maro each drove in three runs with a pair of hits. Adrian and Saskowski each had three hits in the nightcap as the Knights pounded out 13 base knocks. Weiman and Maro each had two hits.
Noah Mack pitched four hitless innings in relief of Saskowski to win the nightcap.
Blake Gaskey and Mosier drove in two runs each for North in Game 2.
Muscatine, Clinton split: The Muskies got their second win of the season by splitting a road doubleheader in Clinton. The River Kings won the opener, 3-2, but the Muskies scored a big win in the finale, 11-3.
Muscatine got out to an early lead in the first game, leading 2-1 after two and a half, but the River Kings would go on to tie it up heading into the seventh. Clinton's Jai Jensen not only delivered the game-winning RBI on a single in the seventh but also got the win as the River Kings' pitcher.
The second game saw the Muskies race out to an 8-3 lead after three. The Muskies tacked on three more before Dalton Logel closed out the game on the mound, sealing the win.
Muscatine moves to 2-6 overall, with that doubling as the club's record in the MAC. Clinton moves to 3-4, 2-4 in the MAC.
MAC SOFTBALL
PV makes quick work of Central: Coming off a road non-conference sweep in which they shut out Cedar Rapids Prairie, the Pleasant Valley Spartans kept their momentum rolling in Thursday’s 14-2, 12-0 home sweep of Davenport Central.
The 8-3 Spartans moved to 6-3 in MAC play, dropping the Blue Devils to 1-8, 0-7.
PV used quick starts in both games to take control, leading the opener 9-2 after two innings and scoring seven in the first in the nightcap that the hosts finished in the fourth.
Kaitlyn Drish, who drove in four runs in the first game, smacked a two-run home run to end the opener in the third inning via the mercy rule. Peggy Klingler and Annika Tinsman each drove in a pair of runs in that victory in which the Spartans knocked out 10 hits.
Jessie Clemons knocked out two of PV's 12 hits in the nightcap as Klingler and Addie Menke each drove in two runs.
After winning pitcher Sophia Lindquist allowed just four hits in the opener, Christin Hartman threw a one-hitter in the nightcap.
Muskies sweep River Queens: The hosting Muscatine Muskies had plenty of offense in Thursday’s 11-0, 12-0 sweep of Clinton at Kent-Stein Park.
In the opener, Muscatine jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first inning and had all 11 runs on the board after a three-run third.
It took the Muskies (8-1, 8-1 MAC) a bit longer to get going in the nightcap, but a 10-run third inning blew open that game.
Clinton dropped to 1-7, 0-7 in league play.
