Baseball

Davenport North 8-16, Bettendorf 6-0: Spurred by a shutout from Kaz Rebarcak in the nightcap, the Wildcats secured a Mississippi Athletic Conference sweep of the Bulldogs on Monday night.

North (7-10, 4-2 MAC) garnered its first conference sweep of the season. Bettendorf dropped 8-4, 3-3.

Assumption 7-8, Clinton 1-2: The Knights earned a Mississippi Athletic Conference sweep over the River Kings and remained one game back of PV in the standings on Monday night.

Assumption improved to 7-6, 5-1 MAC while Clinton fell to 2-11, 1-5.

North Scott 3-16, Muscatine 1-6: The Lancers clipped the Muskies in the opener, then broke out the offense in the nightcap to record a Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader sweep on Monday.

North Scott improved to 10-6, 4-2 MAC while Muscatine fell to 4-7, 0-4. The Muskies' conference twinbill against Central DeWitt last week was rained out.

Pleasant Valley 6-8, Davenport West 0-0: The Class 4A seventh-ranked Spartans posted a pair of Mississippi Athletic Conference sweeps over the Falcons on Monday night.

Lincoln Dalton and Brady Langan combined to strike out 13 batters and allow three hits apiece in winning the opener and nightcap, respectively. PV (13-5, 6-0 MAC) plated five runs in Game 1 to coast, then broke Game 2 open with a six-run fourth.

Cal Parr went 2-for-3 at the plate in both games for the Spartans. Caden McDermott and Tate Lyon each drove in two runs in the nightcap while Jack Reiter had two RBIs in the opener.

No stats were reported online for the Falcons (5-13, 1-5).

Softball

Pleasant Valley 15-17, Central DeWitt 0-1: The Class 5A fifth-ranked Spartans clubbed 25 hits in a Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader sweep of the Sabers on Monday night.

It took PV (7-3, 5-1 MAC) three innings to win the opener, spurred by nine runs in the third inning. Then in the nightcap, its offense was constant with multiple runs in the five-inning victory, highlighted by a seven-run fifth.

Kaitlyn Merkel drove in four runs in the two games for the Spartans. Ava Crowley scored three times in Game 1 and drove in three runs plus launched a home run in Game 2.

No stats for DeWitt (1-10, 0-6) were reported online.

Muscatine 10-11, Davenport North 0-0: Five innings in both games was all the Class 5A eighth-ranked Muskies needed to secure a Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader sweep over the Wildcats on Monday night.

Maura Chalupa and Elexys Allen teamed for the no-hitter in the opener, striking out nine total and allowing one baserunner. Chalupa struck out seven in the nightcap, tossing just 34 pitches in the circle.

Freshman outfielder Lilly Gray roped three hits and drove in four runs for Muscatine (10-1, 5-1 MAC) in Game 2 and Avery Schroeder notched three hits in the second contest. Five different Muscatine hitters had multiple hits in Game 1 with Becca Haag and Elsie Lewis drive in two runs apiece.

North (6-4, 3-3) registered seven errors and two hits between the two games.

Bettendorf 11-16, Clinton 1-0: The Class 5A 10th-ranked Bulldogs posted a convincing Mississippi Athletic Conference sweep of the River Queens on Monday night.

Bettendorf moves to 6-4, 5-1 MAC while Clinton drops to 0-9, 0-6