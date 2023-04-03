Boys soccer

Davenport North 4, North Scott 0: Four second-half goals gave the hosting Davenport North Wildcats a huge 4-0 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over the North Scott Lancers on Monday.

Senior Kyle Bitterman scored twice and junior Will Knight scored once and offered one assist as the Wildcats (2-0, 1-0 MAC) snapped a five-game losing streak to the Lancers (0-2, 0-1 MAC).

Bettendorf 9, Central DeWitt 0: Something had to give as the two 2-0 squads squared off to open Mississippi Athletic Conference play on Monday and when the dam broke, it led to a gulley washer. The hosting Bettendorf Bulldogs scored seven times in the first half and cruised to the easy 9-0 MAC victory over Central DeWitt at TouVelle Stadium.

The third straight win in the series moved the Bulldogs' scoring advantage to 18-0 over the Sabers.

Pleasant Valley 3, Davenport Central 0: When it comes to Davenport Central and the Pleasant Valley Spartans hooking up on the soccer pitch, the trend has favored the Spartans.

For the fourth straight meeting, PV has shut out the Blue Devils, taking Monday's Mississippi Athletic Conference opener 3-0 at Spartan Stadium. It was PV's fourth straight victory in the series and moved the Spartans to 2-0 on the young season. Central stopped to 1-2, 0-1 MAC.

Assumption 2, Muscatine 1: One goal in each half was enough for the Davenport Assumption Knights to open Mississippi Athletic Conference play with a 2-1 victory over the hosting Muscatine Muskies at the Muscatine Soccer Complex. Both teams came into the match with 1-0 records in the young season.

Clinton 4, Davenport West 3: Visiting Clinton didn't let a halftime deficit deter the River Kings from keeping their slate clean so far this young season. The River Kings rallied for four second-half goals to erase a 2-0 halftime deficit and posted a 4-3 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory.

It was Clinton's second straight victory over the Falcons (0-1, 0-1 MAC) and moved the River Kings to 3-0 o the season after their league opener.

Baseball

Moline 6, Normal Community 3: The Moline Maroons claimed their fourth straight triumph with a 6-3 non-conference victory over the Normal Community Ironmen on Monday afternoon at Holmgren Field.

Moline (9-2) jumped out with three runs in the bottom of the first inning that started with the bases loaded and zero outs.

Dylan Phelps had an RBI fielder's choice, Brock Luna ripped a sacrifice fly to center and Josh Morales was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to put the Maroons ahead early. Both Phelps and Luna drove in two runs.

Normal Community (3-2) tied the game with three runs in the top of the second on a run-scoring single by Troy McLeese and a two-run double by Ethan Eberle.

In the bottom half, the Maroons answered and took the lead for good with Alex Schimmel scoring on a wild pitch and a Phelps RBI groundout. They added an insurance run in the fourth on a Luna run-scoring base hit.

Hunter Warren, who scored three runs, and Seamus Boyle each had two hits for Moline. Starting pitcher Schimmel scored twice from his leadoff spot.