Prep report: North girls end skid vs. West

Softball

North 9-14, West 8-1: Davenport North scored two runs in the seventh inning to squeak out a narrow victory over its crosstown rival in the first game, then blasted the Falcons in five innings in the nightcap.

The Game 1 win ended an 18-game losing streak against West. The Wildcats (4-6 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference, 6-8 overall) swept the Falcons (0-10, 0-10) for the first time since 1997.

Morgan Newmyer led the way by driving in three runs in each of the two games. Molly Freeman had four RBI in the first game and Yanna Roberts had five hits in the twin bill, driving in three runs in the nightcap.

Clinton 6-6, Central 5-0: Clinton moved out of a tie for the MAC cellar with a doubleheader sweep of Davenport Central.

The River Queens are now 2-8 in the MAC, 4-8 overall, while Central fell to 0-10, 1-11.

Baseball

Clinton 12-6, Central 7-5: The River Kings pushed across a run in the bottom of the eighth inning in the second game to get the walk-off win and a sweep of Davenport Central.

The victories evened Clinton's MAC record at 4-4, 7-4 overall, while Central fell to 1-9, 1-11.

