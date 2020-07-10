Prep report: North, PV record conference softball sweeps

Softball
North sweeps Central: Balanced offense led Davenport North to a sweep of intracity rival Central, 11-1 and 14-4, Friday as at least six Wildcats drove in runs in both games of the twinbill.
The wins moved the Wildcats to 8-10, 6-8 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference. Central fell to 1-15 and remained winless in league play at 0-14.
Morgan Newmyer got the win in the circle in Game 1 and also drove in a pair. Lilly Dierkes homered and drove in three for North in the opener, and Yanna Roberts had two hits, including a triple and an RBI.
North's Cristal Baker took a perfect game into the fifth inning in the nightcap to record the win. Molly Freeman got three hits and drove in three, Lexie Carstens had a pair of doubles and Layla Muhammad had two hits, including a triple, and drove in two.
PV bats strong vs. Clinton: Pleasant Valley pulled ahead of North Scott in the race for fourth in the Mississippi Athletic Conference Friday, sweeping a doubleheader with Clinton 12-0 and 13-1.
The Spartans moved to 11-5 in the MAC, 13-6 overall, to edge in front of the Lancers, who at 9-5 are even with Pleasant Valley in the loss column.
Carly Lundry's three-run homer paced a seven-run second in the opener for the Spartans, who took a 9-0 lead after two innings and finished it with three in the fourth.
Lundry had four RBIs in the game, and Sophia Lindquist added two hits, including a double, and a pair of RBIs. Jessie Clemons also drove in two for Pleasant Valley in Game 1. Christin Hartman surrendered just two hits in the circle for the Spartans.
Peggy Klinger homered in the first inning of the nightcap and Emily Wood bookended the effort with a three-run homer in the fifth to end the night. In between, the Spartans used another seven-run inning, this time in the fourth, to expand their lead. Bell Luebken and Wood each had three RBIs on the night.
Lindquist drove in two while also allowing just four hits, the only damage coming on Lauren Brennan's second-inning home run.
Baseball
Muskies, Bulldogs split: After Muscatine overcame a five-run deficit to win Friday night's conference opener 6-5, Bettendorf rallied in the nightcap to win 6-4 and salvage a split at Muscatine's Tom Bruner Field.
Bettendorf trailed 3-1 in the fifth inning of the second game, but junior Jacob Ripple came up with an RBI double and senior Andrew Wall drove in another as part a three-run inning for the Bulldogs as they snatched the lead from the Muskies.
In Game 1, Josh Dieckman tied the game for Muscatine with a single in the seventh inning. Miles Melendez followed with a hit to give the Muskies (4-11, 3-11) the walkoff win. Dieckman was 3-for-4 with a double and two runs.
Bettendorf moved to 9-7 overall and 7-7 in league play. It closes conference play Monday at home against Clinton.
