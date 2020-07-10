Prep report: North, PV record conference softball sweeps

Softball

North sweeps Central: Balanced offense led Davenport North to a sweep of intracity rival Central, 11-1 and 14-4, Friday as at least six Wildcats drove in runs in both games of the twinbill.

The wins moved the Wildcats to 8-10, 6-8 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference. Central fell to 1-15 and remained winless in league play at 0-14.

Morgan Newmyer got the win in the circle in Game 1 and also drove in a pair. Lilly Dierkes homered and drove in three for North in the opener, and Yanna Roberts had two hits, including a triple and an RBI.

North's Cristal Baker took a perfect game into the fifth inning in the nightcap to record the win. Molly Freeman got three hits and drove in three, Lexie Carstens had a pair of doubles and Layla Muhammad had two hits, including a triple, and drove in two.

PV bats strong vs. Clinton: Pleasant Valley pulled ahead of North Scott in the race for fourth in the Mississippi Athletic Conference Friday, sweeping a doubleheader with Clinton 12-0 and 13-1.

The Spartans moved to 11-5 in the MAC, 13-6 overall, to edge in front of the Lancers, who at 9-5 are even with Pleasant Valley in the loss column.