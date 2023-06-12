Baseball

North Scott 12-12, Central DeWitt 7-6: The Lancers snapped the Sabers eight-game winning streak Monday night. Central DeWitt (12-4, 4-4 MAC) came into the contest having swept four consecutive doubleheaders. The Sabers beat Maquoketa, Davenport Central, Mount Vernon and Clinton during that stretch.

North Scott (15-8, 7-3) has now swept three doubleheaders this season. The Lancers cruised past Davenport West and Muscatine earlier this season.

Assumption 8-16, Davenport Central 2-3: The Knights took care of the Blue Devils on the road, putting up 24 total runs in two games. Assumption racked up a whopping 28 hits on the doubleheader — 20 of which came in game two.

The Knights' (11-9, 8-2 MAC) top individual batter was Tyler Welch, who amassed four hits in eight combined plate appearances. Welch also got six innings of work in on the mound during game one, allowing just three hits.

Most of the Blue Devils' (8-15, 2-8) offense came from the bat of Maddox Sullivan, who recorded three hits on the evening. Sullivan saw two innings of action on the bump in the opener, relinquishing five hits and three walks.

Davenport North 6-10, Clinton 4-4: Noelan Slyter pushed the Wildcats to a doubleheader sweep of the River Kings. The junior racked up seven total RBIs at Ken Kaul Field on Monday.

Four of the runs Slyter helped North (10-12, 7-3 MAC) score came with one swing of the bat, as he hit a grand slam during game one against Clinton. Shortstop Addison Binnie made significant contributions for the River Kings (2-17, 1-9), hitting a triple and a two-run home run in game one.

Davenport West 7-1, Muscatine 3-9: The Muskies broke through with their first Mississippi Athletic Conference victory of the season in salvaging a split against the Falcons on Monday night.

Five runs in the top of the second fueled Muscatine (7-11, 1-7 MAC) to the lead in Game 2 that it never relinquished. It added two runs in the fourth sandwiched between runs in the third and fifth frames.

West (7-15, 3-7) ballooned its 2-1 lead in the opener to 7-1 after a five-run sixth to pick up the victory.

Softball

Pleasant Valley 6-8, Davenport Central 3-2: The Spartans were solid against the Blue Devils on the road. PV held Central to 10 hits in two games.

Junior catcher Ceyaira Barron was the Blue Devils' (8-14, 4-6 MAC) No. 1 batter. She produced one of Central's three home runs and totaled three hits in two games. Meyah Frazier and Bianca Shorter also hit home runs for Central.

PV (14-4, 8-2) countered Central's power at the plate with a solid offensive attack of its own. The Spartans amassed 20 hits, 13 of which came against Shorter, who tossed nine innings on the day.

Davenport West 13-16, Central DeWitt 7-7: The Falcons registered their first Mississippi Athletic Conference sweep of the season, defeating the Sabers at the Central DeWitt Athletic Complex on Monday night.

No stats for either team were reported online. West improved to 5-12, 3-7 MAC while DeWitt dropped to 1-16, 0-10.

Muscatine 16-15, Clinton 1-1: The Muskies breezed past the River Queens at Durgin Baseball and Softball complex. League-leading Muscatine racked up 33 hits during its doubleheader against Clinton.

More than half a dozen Muskie (17-1, 9-1 MAC) batters recorded more than two hits during the two-game set. Ysabel Lerma was Muscatine's No. 1 individual performer, registering four hits.

The River Queens dropped to 2-14, 0-10.