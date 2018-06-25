Baseball
North Scott 2-10, Burlington 1-0: The Lancers needed a seventh-inning rally to win their opener, helping North Scott remain atop the MAC standings.
Jake Matthaidess and Trevor Lynch both had RBIs in the seventh inning for the Lancers (18-3, 10-2), after Ladainian Ross gave Burlington (9-14, 5-7) the lead in the fourth inning.
North Scott scored seven runs in the third inning to cruise in the nightcap. Chase Moseley went 2-for-2 with two RBIs while Tony Barreca went 1-for-1 with a double and two RBIs. Trevor Lynch also drove in two runs for the Lancers.
Pleasant Valley 9, Bettendorf 7: The Spartans scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally from a six-run deficit against the Bulldogs Monday.
Evan Crawford hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning, then C.J. Hoskins hit a bases-clearing double in the sixth inning to give PV the lead.
Davenport West 3-2, Muscatine 0-0: Clayton Nettleton pitched a Game 1 win and drove in three total runs to help the Falcons earn the sweep of the Muskies.
Kyle Oberbroeckling earned the win in Game 2 for the Falcons (12-8, 7-5), shutting out the Muskies (3-14, 3-9) in the process.
Davenport North 2-2, Clinton 0-5: The Wildcats (9-13, 5-7) split with the River Kings (7-14, 3-9) in a MAC doubleheader Monday night.
Softball
Assumption 7-12, Central 0-1: Hannah Kelley drove in eight runs in a two-game sweep for the Knights.
Kelley also earned the win in the opener, holding the Blue Devils to just three hits.
Alli Timmons picked up the Game 2 win, allowing four hits. Kelley had a double and triple in the game while Lauren Loken added a double and three RBIs for the Knights (28-3, 12-2), who remain two games back of Pleasant Valley in the win column.
Gabriel Flores and Lauren Pearson each had two hits in the nightcap for Central (6-17, 3-13).
Muscatine 10-2, Davenport West 0-3: Jayme Finn had a double and drove in two runs while Courtney Harris added a double and an RBI as the Falcons won the nightcap to earn a split with the Muskies.
The Falcons (20-14, 7-9) scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning after falling behind 1-0 in the third. Muscatine (23-11, 10-6) rallied in the sixth inning but didn't find the tying run.
Muscatine scored six runs in the second inning to win the opener. Catie Cole drove in three runs for the Muskies while Ragan Carey added two.
Davenport North 5-1, Clinton 4-6: The River Queens scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to earn their first win of the season.
Casy Mandrell had three hits in the win, including two doubles and two RBIs for Clinton (1-24, 1-15).
The Wildcats (10-18, 3-12) won the opener behind three hits from Ivy Wilmington, which included a double. North Scored two runs in the top of the seventh to break a 3-3 tie, then hung on as Clinton rallied for a run in the bottom of the inning.
North Scott 4-3, Burlington 3-2: North Scott (24-8, 10-6) earned a sweep of Burlington (10-4, 26-5) to move into a tie for fourth place in the conference.
The Lancers won the opener in 10 innings.