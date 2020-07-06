Prep report: North Scott sweeps Central

Baseball
North Scott 10-19, Central 0-1: North Scott needed a twin bill sweep over hosting Davenport Central Monday to keep alive its Mississippi Athletic Conference title hopes and it took care of business.
Pounding out 33 hits, the Lancers moved to 14-6, 9-4 in MAC play with a sweep of the Blue Devils (1-14, 1-12 MAC).
North Scott scored four runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to end the first game via the mercy rule. Those hot sticks carried over into the nightcap as the Lancers scored in each of the first frames, including a nine-run third inning, to make quick work of Game 2.
Parker Ruth homered in each game and drove in a total of eight runs in the sweep. Jake Matthaidess, the Game 1 winning pitcher, homered in the nightcap and drove in three runs in the sweep.
Assumption 11-10, Muscatine 1-1: The Mississippi Athletic Conference-leading Assumption Knights parlayed Muscatine miscues into an 11-1, 10-1 sweep Monday at Tom Bruner Field.
The Class 3A third-ranked Knights (15-3, 12-3 MAC), while taking advantage of extra offensive opportunities, were in control defensively. The Knights were either walked or hit by a pitch four times in the opener and 11 times in the second game.
In the second game, Knights pitcher Alex Pollmiller, a junior, carried a no-hitter into the fifth. Pollmiller got the shutout win, following the complete-game effort of senior Nick Burkhart in the opener. Burkhart went the distance and held the Muskies (2-10, 2-10 MAC) to just three hits.
Softball
Pleasant Valley 15-9, North 3-2: Pleasant Valley bashed 29 hits and scored in 9 of 12 innings on its way to the sweep.
Emily Wood had four hits and drove in four runs in the first game and Jessie Clemons added four hits in the second game. Kaityln Drish homered in both games for the Spartans.
North Scott 12-12, Central 0-0: North Scott enjoyed senior night with identical 12-0 victories over visiting Davenport Central. The wins move North Scott to 12-6, 8-4 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference. Central drops to 1-13, 0-12 in the league.
West 15-9, Clinton 2-0: In a battle between two clubs looking forward to the postseason, Davenport West took Monday’s MAC twin bill.
West closed out the opener with seven runs in the sixth inning, ending the game via the mercy rule. In the nightcap, The Falcons (2-11, 2-10 MAC) had all their runs by the fifth inning. Clinton dropped to 4-10, 2-10 MAC with the losses.
L-M 9, Bettendorf 1: Hosting Louisa Muscatine spotted Bettendorf a run in the top of the first, but answered with five in the bottom of the frame to take control and move to 14-1 on the season with the non-conference victory.
Winning pitcher Hailey Sanders hit a three-run homer and drove in four runs and Beth Butler delivered a key three-run blast in that opening frame.
Losing Pitcher Emily Rigdon singled in the lone run for Bettendorf (13-4).
The victory avenged a Game 2 loss in an earlier doubleheader between the two this season.
