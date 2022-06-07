Prep report: Pleasant Valley finishes off win over Clinton

Baseball

Pleasant Valley wins second game of doubleheader more than a week later: When the nightcap of the Pleasant Valley-Clinton Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader was suspended in the third inning May 31, the Spartans were clinging to a one-run lead.

PV quickly made sure the River Kings would not be to salvage a split.

The Spartans scored four runs in the fourth and four more in the sixth to run away for a 13-5 win.

Pleasant Valley is now 4-0 in conference and 7-4 overall. Clinton is 2-2, 4-5 overall.

Ike Swanson led the Pleasant Valley offense with three of its 13 hits, scoring one run and driving in another. Caden McDermott, Cal Parr and Ryan Thoreson each had two hits, with McDermott and Parr scoring two runs and Thoreson driving in three.

Barrett Lindmark and Aden O'Donnell surrendered just one hit and one unearned run over the final five innings for PV.

