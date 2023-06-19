Baseball

Pleasant Valley 6-4, Davenport Central 4-3: The Class 4A seventh-ranked Spartans maintained their lead in the Mississippi Athletic Conference standings with a sweep of the Blue Devils on Monday night.

Four runs in the bottom of the third extended the PV (20-9, 11-1 MAC) lead to 5-0, then Central attempted a comeback with two runs apiece in the fifth and seventh, but a key insurance run by the Spartans in the sixth kept them ahead.

Tyge Lyon was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for PV in Game 1 while Lincoln Dalton tossed six innings to earn the win. Declan Swanson drove in two for the Blue Devils.

The Spartans pushed the go-ahead run in the sixth inning to hold on in the nightcap. Central (9-18, 2-10) grabbed a 3-0 lead, then PV tied it with two runs in the first and one in the second.

Daniel Zietlow pitched five innings in relief to earn the win for PV with five strikeouts. Three different batters in its lineup had a hit and RBI. Central was paced by two hits from Maddox Sullivan.

Central DeWitt 7-7, Davenport West 2-3: The Sabers needed all nine innings in the nightcap to come away with a sweep over the Falcons in Mississippi Athletic Conference play.

Five runs in the ninth broke a 2-2 tie and secured the victory for DeWitt (18-5, 7-5 MAC). In the opener, it used three runs in the fourth to take the lead and added two insurance runs in the fifth.

West drops to 9-18, 3-9.

Muscatine 6-6, Clinton 5-5: The Muskies picked up their first Mississippi Athletic Conference sweep of the season over the River Kings by identical verdicts.

It pushes Muscatine to 11-14, 4-8 MAC while Clinton drops to 3-19, 1-11.

Softball

North Scott 10-14, Clinton 0-0: Ignited by a perfect game from Maddy McDermott and a five-RBI nightcap from Chevelle Kingsley, the Class 4A ninth-ranked Lancers dominated the River Queens in a Mississippi Athletic Conference sweep.

McDermott, a Northern Iowa recruit, struck out 14 in five innings in the opener. North Scott (13-7, 7-5 MAC) led 3-0 after the first inning and piled up the runs. Its offense erupted for 12 runs in Game 2 to secure the sweep.

Kingsley launched two home runs and tossed a one-hitter with six strikeouts. Clinton fell to 2-18, 0-12

Muscatine 11-8, Davenport Central 0-1: The Class 5A fourth-ranked Muskies cruised past the Blue Devils to keep pace in the lead of the Mississippi Athletic Conference standings.

The fifth inning proved to be the backbreaker for Muscatine (20-2, 11-1 MAC). It plated five in the opener to end the game early and extended a 2-1 lead in the nightcap with four runs.

Kaitlyn Haag went 3-for-4 with three RBIs in Game 1 for the Muskies while their heart of the order combined for six hits and seven RBIs in Game 2. Central (8-16, 4-8) had three errors in the opener and just one hit.

Central DeWitt 11-17, Davenport North 3-7: The Sabers picked up their first two Mississippi Athletic Conference wins of the season with a sweep over the Wildcats.

DeWitt (3-16, 2-10 MAC) has won three games in row, most this season and it doubled its win total to boot. North dropped to (14-11, 5-7).