Softball
Spartans bats stay hot: A day after totaling 23 runs in a doubleheader sweep of Bettendorf, the Pleasant Valley offense did one better in a 11-1, 13-5 sweep of Burlington.
The wins move the Spartans to 10-4 in Mississippi Athletic Conference play, climbing into a tie for third with North Scott in the MAC standings.
Burlington falls to 4-10 in conference play.
Bettendorf bounces back: Emma Dennison's two-run homer in the second inning of Game 1 proved a sign of things to come for Bettendorf on Thursday as the Bulldogs swept Clinton, winning 15-3 in four innings and 10-0 in six innings.
Dennison also added another two-run homer and finished with four RBIs in Game 1 as the Bulldogs bounced back after a Wednesday sweep by Pleasant Valley to move to 9-5 in the MAC, three games behind league-leading Assumption.
The losses drop Clinton to 1-12 in the MAC.
Muskies sweep Wildcats: After shutting out Davenport North in a 12-0, four inning Game 1, Muscatine held on to get a 7-3 win to complete the sweep.
The sweep leaves Muscatine in sole possession of second place in the MAC standings, one game behind league-leading Assumption.
Muscatine jumped out to a 9-0 lead through two in Game 1 and cruised from there as North failed to generate much offense off Muscatine starter Carrie Nelson.
A Molly Freeman two-run home run helped the Wildcats keep Game 2 close, and they had the bases loaded down four in the seventh inning, but the Muskies closed the door to complete the MAC sweep.
West sweeps Central: Freshman Abby Smith notched five total hits as the Falcons bats exploded in a doubleheader sweep, 11-1, 12-2 of the Blue Devils Thursday night.
Freshman Mackenzie Harland drove in three runs in the opener, then senior Erica Ralfs matched that number with three RBIs in the nightcap.
Ralfs also earned the win in the opener while Kaylie Caldwell grabbed the win in the nightcap. West improves to 14-14, 7-7 with the win.
Bre Shorter had two doubles for Central in the opener.
Baseball
Clinton earns split with Bettendorf: After Bettendorf held Clinton to just one hit in Game 1 the River Kings exploded for 15 runs in Game 2 of the MAC doubleheader split.
Bettendorf took Game 1 2-1 before Clinton exploded for a 15-7 win in Game 2.
Clinton improved to 2-10 in the MAC with Bettendorf moving to 5-7 with the split.
Bettendorf led Game 2 5-0 after the top of the second, but the River Kings came back to score seven runs in the fourth inning to take an 8-7 lead and just added to their advantage from there.
Pleasant Valley sweeps Burlington: Pleasant Valley rallied back in the seventh inning to win the opener 8-7, then cruised to an 11-1 win in six innings in the nightcap to sweep Burlington.
Pleasant Valley improves to 14-10, 10-4 with the wins.
North, Muscatine nightcap suspended: After winning the opener 4-1, Davenport North will have to wait for a potential sweep.
With lightning bearing down on Tom Bruner Field, Muscatine scored four runs in the bottom of the 7th to tie the game 6-6 before the game was suspended. A date and time of resumption has yet to be announced.
In Game 1, Davenport North scored four unanswered runs in the last two innings.
Zach Eversmeyer was tagged with the loss for Muscatine, and Blake Stoughton picked up the win for Davenport North.
Davenport North (11-10, 4-7 MAC) scored a pair of runs in the fifth inning to take a 2-1 lead, then added a pair of insurance runs in the seventh.