The Pleasant Valley High School baseball team’s offense went quiet after taking an early lead against Iowa City High starting pitcher Talon Young in Wednesday’s Class 4A substate final.

Entering the game with a 7-0 record and 0.68 earned run average, the sophomore Young settled in and kept his record unblemished as the Little Hawks won 5-1 to advance to next week’s state tournament in Iowa City.

The Spartans (27-16) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning thanks to a Carsen Williams RBI single, but PV was unable to get the big hit after that point.

City High (30-12) strung together multiple RBI singles in a four-run third inning and would not look back. Young retired 10 straight Spartans at one point and left two stranded in the sixth inning.

PV had just three base runners after the first inning against Young in the loss.

Dubuque Wahlert 7, Central DeWitt 4: Central DeWitt battled back after trailing 7-0, but it was too little, too late, in a Class 3A substate baseball final.

The Sabers (26-15) fell into an early hole, trailing 4-0 after two innings and tallying just two hits through five innings.

Central DeWitt would make things interesting in the sixth inning against Wahlert (29-13) relief pitching, scoring four times to cut the deficit to 7-4, but there was no further drama as the Sabers fell short of reaching the state tournament.

The Sabers stranded 11 runners in the loss as there will be no teams from the Mississippi Athletic Conference at state baseball.