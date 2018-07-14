Baseball
Class 4A substates
Linn-Mar 6, Pleasant Valley 5: Josh Hilsenbeck finished off a two-run rally for Linn-Mar in the bottom of the seventh inning that ended the Pleasant Valley baseball season with a loss in an Iowa Class 4A substate opening-round game at Cedar Rapids.
In a match-up moved to Mount Mercy College following a Friday postponement, the Spartans started quickly with first-inning RBI singles from Max Slavens and Caden Kipper and held a 3-0 lead until Linn-Mar picked up a run in the bottom of the third.
Pleasant Valley (20-21) added a pair of runs in the top of the fourth, but the Lions trimmed the Spartans' 5-1 advantage to one run with a three-run fifth.
Linn-Mar (23-12) tied the game at 5-5 in the bottom of the seventh before Hilsenbeck singled to left with two outs to score Greg Hall with the game winner.
Class 3A districts
Central DeWitt 3, Marion 2: Garrett Finley's two-out walk-off single Saturday gave Central DeWitt a win over Marion in the completion of an Iowa Class 3A district baseball semifinal at Cedar Rapids suspended on Friday because of rain.
Devin Hurdle scored the game-winning run, reaching home from second when Finley drove a single through the left side of the Indians' infield with two outs in the bottom the seventh inning.
Play began Saturday with both teams scoreless in the bottom of the fourth inning.
The Sabers (27-12) face Cedar Rapids Xavier, now 30-9 following a 15-0 win over Anamosa on Saturday, in a 7 p.m. district title game Monday at Xavier.
Class 2A districts
Wilton 3, West Branch 0: Jared Townsend hit a two-run double to break a scoreless tie in the fifth inning and Colin McCrabb shut down the West Branch offense as Wilton claimed the District 8 title on Saturday.
Wilton, which advances to face Dyersville Beckman in a Tuesday substate game at Solon, also tacked on an insurance run in the sixth.
Dyersville Beckman 4, Camanche 1: Camanche pushed a run across in the top of the third inning, but the Blazers answered quickly to secure their eighth straight district championship.
Beckman tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the third when Seamus O'Connor scored on a wild pitch, then moved ahead to stay in the fourth on a run-scoring base hit by Owen Grover.
Class 1A districts
North Linn 10, Calamus-Wheatland 0: Ryan Miller tossed a five-inning shutout Saturday at Troy Mills, Iowa, leading North Linn to an Iowa Class 1A district title.
Winning their fourth consecutive district championship, the Lynx improved to 39-3 on the season.