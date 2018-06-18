Freshman Kaitlyn Drish came off the bench to drill a two-run double in the top of the 11th inning in the second game to help No. 2-ranked Pleasant Valley gain a split of the doubleheader and hold onto first place in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.
The Spartans claimed a 6-4 win in the nightcap.
Muscatine (19-9, 9-5 MAC) upset the Spartans 5-2 in the first game.
Pleasant Valley (19-6, 12-2) opened a 4-0 lead in the second game but the Muskies slowly fought back, tying the game in the seventh inning when Morgan Hogensen was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Burlington 13-4, Clinton 1-0: Burlington scored in each of the first four innings of the first game and completed the sweep to keep pace in the tightening MAC race.
Adessa Brandenburg drove in five runs in the two games for Burlington (24-3, 10-2 MAC) with Alivia Fawcett driving in four.
Clinton, which committed five errors in the first game, fell to 0-22, 0-14 MAC.
Bettendorf 11-15, Central 0-5: Bettendorf rolled up 26 runs to climb above the .500 mark in MAC play.
The Bulldogs are now 15-10 overall, 7-6 in league play. Central is 6-15, 3-11.
North Scott 16-5, North 3-0: North Scott scored 10 runs in the third inning to open a 12-1 lead in the first game and the Lancers’ Ryann Cheek then shut out the Wildcats in the nightcap.
Delaney Kilburg had two hits and two RBIs in each game for North Scott, which scored all five of its runs in the second game in the top of the seventh inning. The Lancers improved to 18-8 overall, 8-6 in the MAC. North is now 9-17, 2-11.
Baseball
Central 7-11, Bettendorf 4-4: Davenport Central tightened its grip on third place in the MAC standings and stayed within a game of frontrunners North Scott and Assumption with its doubleheader sweep.
The Blue Devils are 16-6, 7-3 in MAC play. Bettendorf is now 6-15, 2-8.
Pleasant Valley 8-4, Muscatine 3-4: Pleasant Valley claimed a victory in the first game before the second contest was halted by lightning.
Burlington 7-3, Clinton 6-7: Jared Simpson hit a home run in each game ac Clinton salvaged a split of a doubleheader with Burlington.
Brennen Lemke also had two hits in each game for the River Kings (5-12, 2-8 MAC). Burlington is now 8-11, 5-5 MAC.