Prep report: PV softball team cranks five homers in sweep over West

Softball

Pleasant Valley 12-10, Davenport West 0-0: Class 5A eighth-ranked PV smacked five home runs in the doubleheader to roll past West in a home conference doubleheader.

Carly Lundry went deep twice in the opening game while Peggy Klingler and Bell Luebken also hit home runs. Annika Tinsman poked a homer in the nightcap.

PV (2-2, 2-2) had 30 hits in the twinbill, including five from Lundry and four from Luebken. Sophia Lindquist and Christin Hartman collected the pitching wins.

Ashley Smith and Mackenzie Harland each had two hits for West (0-4, 0-4) in Game 2.

Assumption 13-15, Clinton 2-0: Class 3A top-ranked Assumption recorded its second road sweep of the week in conference play with two convincing wins at the Durgin Complex over Clinton.

The Knights (4-0, 4-0) scored seven runs in the first innings of Game 1 to seize control. They used an eight-run fifth in the nightcap to finish things off. Clinton fell to 0-4.

Baseball

Davenport West 10-4, Pleasant Valley 4-11: West broke open a close game with a six-run fifth inning to take a 10-4 victory in the first game.