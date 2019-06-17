Baseball
Pleasant Valley 13-1, Muscatine 0-3: As the sun started to set in between games, the setting was symbolic of the day and night difference between the start Muscatine got off to in each game against Pleasant Valley.
The first game saw the Muskies commit four errors and walk 10 on its way to a lopsided loss. Muscatine scored the first two runs of the second game, which it went on to win 3-1.
Mistakes in the first game — whether errors in the field or walks — proved not only costly, but they seemed to have a snowball effect. In four different innings, the Muskies kept the Spartans from scoring. But when they did allow runs to reach home, the floodgates opened. In Pleasant Valley’s scoring innings, they recorded three runs twice and seven in the deciding seventh inning.
All of that while Muscatine finished with more errors (four) than hits (two).
"I think the big thing is, we need to fix our approach for that first game," Muscatine head coach Grant Pippert said. "We kind of put that on us as coaches, because when a team comes out like that, that's on us.
"But we just had a talk between games ... we still have a long ways to go, I've never won a game where we had five errors and one hit."
PV's Jack Young picked up the win in Game 1. Max Slavens, Eric Clifton and Kyle McDermott each had two hits for the Spartans (11-7, 7-3).
— Ryan Timmerman, rtimmerman@muscatinejournal.com
Bettendorf at Central postponed: The doubleheader between Bettendorf and Davenport Central was postponed until Thursday due to field conditions at Brady Street Stadium.
North Scott 5-5, Davenport North 3-4: Jake Matthaidess and Jack Kilburg each picked up pitching wins as North Scott swept a home doubleheader over Davenport North on Monday.
Chase Moseley had the game-winning hit in the bottom of the ninth inning in Game 2 for the Lancers (8-6, 5-3). North fell to 9-9, 3-7 in league play.
Burlington 4-4, Clinton 2-3: The River Kings (2-13, 1-9) committed four errors in the opener, then fell in eight innings in the nightcap of a doubleheader loss to the Grayhounds (9-10, 6-4).
Softball
Bettendorf 11-8, Davenport Central 5-5: The Bulldogs (14-8, 7-3) have won nine of their last 10 games with a sweep over the Blue Devils (2-11, 0-7).
Burlington 10-11, Clinton 0-0: Burlington (3-7, 10-10) cruised to consecutive shutouts over the River Queens (1-8, 4-15).
Iowa City Regina 2-0, Durant 0-6: Senior pitcher Kamryn Meyer pitched a no-hitter in the nightcap as the Class 2A No. 2 Wildcats bounced back to earn a split with the fifth-ranked Regals.
Meyer pitched all 14 innings of both games, finishing with 18 strikeouts.
“I definitely think I always get stronger in the second game,” Meyer said. “It’s just working harder and pushing myself to my limits.”