Prep report: Tipton baseball beats Northeast in district opener

Baseball

Tipton doubles-up Northeast: Tipton's Caden Schmidt hit for the cycle in the Tigers’ 8-4 win over the Northeast Rebels in the first round of the Class 2A District 5 playoffs at Durant High School.

Davis Webb threw six innings for the Tigers to get the win and handed it over to Kaje Chapman for the final three outs.

Schmidt led off the top of the first with a solo home run down the right-field line. He doubled in a pair of runs in the second, had a run-scoring single in the fourth and then led off the seventh with a triple. He also scored three runs.

Braden Bartels and Jett Kamberling scored twice each for the Tigers as well.

Cody Bohlman also drove in a Tipton (9-13) run with a base hit in the sixth to score Caleb Gruhn.

Jimmy Weispfenning took the loss for Northeast (7-12). He tried to help his own cause by drawing a bases-loaded walk in the Rebels’ three-run second, but Webb settled down to retire nine of the next 10 batters he would face.

Tipton plays state-ranked Cascade on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Comets move on: West Liberty scored five runs in the opening inning and cruised to an 11-1 win over Winfield-Mount Union/Columbus in a Class 2A district opener Saturday evening.

Drake Collins struck out the side in the opening inning and had eight strikeouts in four innings. Caleb Wulf pitched the fifth and fanned all three hitters he faced.

West Liberty (13-12) advances to play Anamosa (18-8) in a district semifinal Tuesday night at Iowa City Regina.

Warriors win opener: Lane Vander Heiden pitched a complete game as Calamus-Wheatland beat Bellevue Marquette 8-4 in the opening round of Class 1A district play Saturday night.

The Warriors (11-12) face Lisbon, a 14-2 winner over Bellevue, in a district semifinal Tuesday night in Lisbon.

Easton Valley clubs Prince of Peace: Propelled by an eight-run first and a 12-run second, Easton Valley needed just four innings to win its postseason opener.

The River Hawks (15-5) beat Prince of Peace for the third time in eight days in a Class 1A district contest. Easton Valley plays host to Midland on Tuesday night.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0