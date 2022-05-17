PREP REPORT: United Township baseball knocks off Davenport West

Baseball

United Township 10, Davenport West 2: Jayson Sevier clubbed three doubles from the leadoff spot in the lineup and pitchers Landon Skiles and Brody Meyers combined on a three-hitter Tuesday as the Panthers earned a nonconference road win.

The Panthers grabbed a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning, added single runs in the second and third before using a four-run sixth to open a 9-1 advantage.

Coy Dettmer and Jack Risius added two hits apiece for UT while Nate Hagedorn collected a pair of singles to lead the Falcons.

Rock Island 14, Davenport Central 2: Bouncing back from a loss to LaSalle-Peru on Monday, the Rock Island baseball earned15th victory in its last 17 games with a nonconference win over Davenport Central in a game played at the Davenport West Baseball-Softball Complex.

The Rocks Improved to 18-11 with win while spoiling the season opener for the Blue Devils.

Geneseo 10, LaSalle-Peru 3: The Maple Leafs won a nonconference game against the Cavaliers at Richmond Hill Park.

Girls soccer

North Scott 1, Davenport Central 0 (OT): Paige Copp scored the game winner with 8 seconds remaining in overtime to lead the Lancers to a Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over Davenport Central at Brady Street Stadium.

Copp scored the lone goal of the match on an assist from Bailie Arbogast to give North Scott the win in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Davenport North 3, Clinton 2: Sophia Allardyce took a feed from Jacey Mason to hit the game-winning shot as the Wildcats earned a Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over the visiting River Queens.

Layla Muhammad scored the first two goals for North, which improved to 5-10. Muhammad's first goal came off an assist from Addison Miller, the second off of the first of two assists by Mason. Clinton drops to 3-10 with the loss.

Girls tennis

PV reaches state: Pleasant Valley moved to 31-1 on the season with a 5-2 victory over Bettendorf in an Iowa Class 2A regional final Tuesday at PV.

The Spartans, who advanced to the title match with a 5-0 win over Davenport West in a semifinal earlier in the day, will face Cedar Rapids Washington (16-1) in the state quarterfinals at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Hawkeye Tennis & Recreation Complex in Iowa City.

Bettendorf reached the regional final with a 5-0 win over Burlington earlier Tuesday.

Clinton advances: Wins in four singles matches and a 6-1, 6-1 victory No. 1 doubles from Abby Struble and Anna Current lifted the River Queens to a 5-2 victory Tuesday over Iowa City Liberty in an Iowa Class 2A regional championship.

Struble, Current, Jayden Kissack and Sescie Haan earned straight set victories to send Clinton (27-8-1) into a state quarterfinal match Saturday in Iowa City against Cedar Falls.

The River Queens advanced to the regional final with a 5-3 semifinal victory over Dubuque Hempstead. Clinton split six singles matches with the Mustangs before securing the win with straight-set wins at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles.

Assumption sweeps Maharishi: After 5-0 regional dual wins over Mount Pleasant and Keokuk, the Assumption girls tennis team swept Fairfield Maharishi by the same score in Tuesday's Iowa 1A regional final in Fairfield.

Mary Rolfstad at No. 1 singles faced the biggest challenge, winning a 6-3, 6-2 match against the Pioneers' Lily Fenton, as the Knights handed Maharishi its first loss in 13 duals.

Assumption (16-5) advances to face unbeaten Pella in a Class 1A state quarterfinal Saturday morning at Grinnell High School.

Central DeWitt ousted: Cedar Rapids Xavier swept five singles matches to defeat Central DeWitt 5-0 in an Iowa Class 1A regional championship dual at Cedar Rapids on Tuesday.

The Sabers finish the season 14-10.

Boys golf

Easton Valley 10th: East Buchanan rolled to an Iowa Class 1A district championship Tuesday, topping the 10-team field competing at Pheasant Run in Cedar Falls by 14 strokes.

East Buchanan carded a team score of 320, well in front of AGSWR and Gilbertville Don Bosco, who tied for second at 324. Easton Valley took 10th with a 369.

Ben Hesner of East Buchanan earned medalist honors with 70, finishing four strokes in front of runner-up Daniel Stahl of AGSWR.

Softball

Erie-Prophetstown 7, Bureau Valley 3: Junior Aylah Jones struck out 15 batters and walked just a pair to lead the Panthers to a six-hit victory in an Illinois Class 2A regional semifinal at Kewanee.

Jones worked with a lead throughout most of the game as Erie-Prophetstown opened a 3-0 lead after two innings and added a run in the fourth before the Storm pulled within 4-3 midway through the fifth inning.

Led by two hits apiece from Jaden Johnson, Mya Jones and Jaiden Olsen, the Panthers used a three-run sixth to finish off the win and advance to Friday's regional final against the winner of today's Sherrard-Kewanee game.

Ridgewood 4, Morrison 0: Mya Brown struck out 18 batters and pitched a no-hitter as Ridgewood won a 4-0 game over Morrison in Illinois Class 1A regional semifinal play.

Ridgewood will face Williamsfield, a 7-2 winner over Abingdon-Avon, in Friday's regional final.

Fulton 8, East Dubuque 3: The Steamers collected 11 hits over the last four innings to finish off an 8-3 Illinois Class 1A regional semifinal victory at Pearl City.

Fulton took a 1-0 lead in the the top of the first inning but trailed 2-1 before batting around in the bottom half of the fourth inning, scoring two of its three runs in the inning on a single by Brooklyn Brennan.

Madyson Luskey led the Steamers with three hits.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0