Softball
UT finishes Big Six play on high note: The final weekend of Western Big Six Conference softball saw neither United Township nor Alleman in the hunt for a league championship.
The Pioneers needed a sweep to reach .500 and the Panthers wanted a sweep of their own to secure a winning conference record.
After handling Alleman 17-4 in a five-inning opener, UT took care of its business in the second game, grabbing an early seven-run lead and out-slugging the Pioneers 14-8.
Offensive firepower was the order of the day for the Panthers, who pounded out 36 hits against four Alleman pitchers.
In the first game, Kyra Schumaker (4-for-4) and Vanessa Oliva (3-for-4) each drove in four runs and combined to score five times. Autumn Lage notched two hits and three RBIs and Brandi LaFountaine and Makenna Wessels each added three hits and three runs.
Lage picked up where she left off in Game 2, going 3-for-5 and driving in three more runs, with Megan Dunsworth notching three hits and two RBIs and picking up the pitching victory. LaFountaine, the Game 1 pitching winner, posted a second three-hit, three-run effort.
— Terry Duckett, tduckett@qconline.com
Moline batters, blanks Quincy: With Sydney Jensen providing a pair of hits in both games, and a combined three RBIs in the twinbill, Moline hammered out 29 hits in sweeping the final Western Big Six Conference softball doubleheader of the season, 15-0 and 12-0 both in five innings.
The Maroons (18-9, 5-5 Big 6) were in the unusual position as the visitor at Moline's Bob Seitz Field.
The Blue Devils (13-12, 1-9) requested the move away from their own rain-drenched field, and that allowed Quincy to remain overnight in the Quad-Cities after dropping Friday's makeup twinbill at Alleman, 12-2 and 7-3.
— Steve Tappa, stappa@qconline.com
Baseball
UT, Alleman finish Big Six slate with split: After United Township won in dramatic fashion with a walk-off single to left field by Dalton Kottmer in the opener, Alleman exacted revenge behind a strong pitching performance from Jono Berry to earn the split.
Before Kottmer's walk-off gave the Panthers a 4-3 Game 1 win, the Pioneers were in prime position to take a late lead.
With the game tied 3-3 in the top of the seventh, Alleman (21-12, 4-6 Big 6) looked to take the lead when Chase VanDerGinst smoked a line drive to right field. Berry tried to score from second base, but Kottmer got to the ball quickly, and the relay throw beat Berry to the plate.
UT (8-14, 4-6 Big 6) carried that momentum into the bottom of the seventh inning, and Kottmer delivered the game winner.
Alleman used a four-run fifth inning to pull away in its 5-1 Game 2 win. Pioneer pinch-hitter Alex Bowker led off with an infield single, and consecutive hits by Sam Mattecheck, Nate Sheets and VanDerGinst put the Pioneers on the board. Run-scoring sacrifice flies by Carpita and Dominic Ferrari capped the four-run inning.
Berry pitched into the seventh inning to earn the win.
— Tom Schroeder, sports@qconline.com