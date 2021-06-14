PV baseball rallies to secure sweep of Assumption

Second-ranked Pleasant Valley was in danger of suffering its first loss of the season.
Visiting Davenport Assumption had broken a 3-3 tie with three runs in the top of the seventh inning in the second game of Monday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader.
But the Spartans came up with five hits and three runs in the bottom of the frame, and then Seth Clausen’s single to shallow center field brought home the winning run in the bottom of the eighth to give Pleasant Valley a 7-6 win in the nightcap to sweep Assumption in the doubleheader. The Knights won the opener 7-2.
“It’s the game of baseball. Anybody can win, and you’re never out of the fight,” Pleasant Valley head coach Derek Stecklein said. “That’s one of the beautiful things about this game — there’s no clock. You can’t run it out. You have to make pitches and you have to get outs. We took advantage there in the seventh. The bats started to come alive. We put some really nice swings on balls and took what they gave us.”
After Pleasant Valley (12-0, 6-0 MAC) tied the game on Matthew Meyer’s sacrifice fly in the sixth, senior Alex Clemons came on to pitch for the Spartans in the seventh. Clemons gave up a leadoff double to Assumption’s J.J. Stratman, and then walked the next two batters to load the bases with no outs.
Clemons struck out the next two Assumption batters but then threw two wild pitches and Noah Mack hit an RBI single as the Knights (9-9, 4-4 MAC) took a 6-3 lead.
Ryan Thoreson led off with a double in the bottom of the seventh, and Seth Clausen singled with one out. Clemons then hammered a ground-rule double to left that scored a run, and Ike Swanson followed with a two-RBI single that tied the game.
A fired-up Clemons went back to the mound in the eighth and retired the Knights in order, allowing his team to win the game in the bottom half of the inning.
“It was a roller coaster of emotions,” said Clemons, who struck out four batters and picked up his first win of the season. “I was a little disappointed that I was giving up a few hits, and I ended up giving them three runs. Then I just took that and put it into my hitting and ended up hitting a ground-rule double. Then that just carried over into the eighth inning, and I just shut them down.”
Barrett Lindmark, who started the second game on the mound for the Spartans, led off the eighth with a single but was thrown out trying to steal third for the second out of the inning. But Ryan Mumey walked, stole second and scored on Clausen’s single. It was a big win for a Pleasant Valley squad that has rolled through the early part of its schedule.
“I think we needed to feel that because we hadn’t been in a bad spot so far this year,” Clemons said. “I think that just gave us a wake-up call. We may be ranked second in the state but we still need to play baseball. From that, we came and hit.”
Assumption, on the other hand, missed out on a chance for a statement win.
“We didn’t give it away in the seventh. They just won the game,” Assumption head coach Greg Thissen said. “That’s rare to see in high school baseball. That shows you what kind of team they have where they can come back and win a game. We didn’t give it to them. We didn’t make any mistakes on our end. They just made better plays than us in the last couple innings.”
Assumption did make mistakes that led to its loss in the opener, though. Pleasant Valley scored five runs in the second inning — fueled by four walks, two wild pitches and three passed balls — to jump out to a 7-1 lead. Assumption out-hit the Spartans 6-4 in the game.
“That’s part of baseball — take what they give you and try to move up 90 feet,” Stecklein said. “We were able to do that in the second inning, and that ended up being the difference in that first game. That’s what it takes sometimes.”
Clausen got the win in the opener, improving to 4-0 on the season. He gave up two runs, one earned, on six hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out eight batters and walked three. Clausen also had four hits in the doubleheader, including the one that sent the Spartans home happy.
“We were electric,” Clemons said. “That was the first walk-off of the season, and it doesn’t get much better than that.”