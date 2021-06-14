PV baseball rallies to secure sweep of Assumption

Ryan Thoreson led off with a double in the bottom of the seventh, and Seth Clausen singled with one out. Clemons then hammered a ground-rule double to left that scored a run, and Ike Swanson followed with a two-RBI single that tied the game.

A fired-up Clemons went back to the mound in the eighth and retired the Knights in order, allowing his team to win the game in the bottom half of the inning.

“It was a roller coaster of emotions,” said Clemons, who struck out four batters and picked up his first win of the season. “I was a little disappointed that I was giving up a few hits, and I ended up giving them three runs. Then I just took that and put it into my hitting and ended up hitting a ground-rule double. Then that just carried over into the eighth inning, and I just shut them down.”

Barrett Lindmark, who started the second game on the mound for the Spartans, led off the eighth with a single but was thrown out trying to steal third for the second out of the inning. But Ryan Mumey walked, stole second and scored on Clausen’s single. It was a big win for a Pleasant Valley squad that has rolled through the early part of its schedule.