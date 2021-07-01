PV baseball takes care of North Scott to remain on top of MAC

Clausen allowed just four hits, walked two and hit two batters.

He has strived to cut down on his walks this season so getting ahead in the count early has been especially important.

“The biggest thing for me has been trying to start ahead and continuing to pound the strike zone,” he said, “and if they do put it in play, we’ve got a solid defense behind us that will get the job done.”

PV sophomore Aden O’Donnell made the best of a tough situation in the nightcap, coming in to pitch after starter Barrett Lindmark had some tightness after 3.2 shutout innings. O’Donnell allowed two baserunners in the fifth and sixth innings before ending the threats with back-to-back strikeouts in each situation.

Alex Clemons pitched a clean seventh as the three PV pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts in Game 2, allowing just four hits, two walks and two hit batsmen. Four different Spartans had RBIs and two hits in the latter contest.

PV handed North Scott starter Cody Sunny (2-1) his first loss in Game 2.

PV coach Derek Stecklein said O’Donnell did a great job considering the hand he was dealt.