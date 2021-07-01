PV baseball takes care of North Scott to remain on top of MAC

Looking to keep command of first place in the Mississippi Athletic Conference, the Pleasant Valley baseball team took care of business on the road Thursday at North Scott.
The Class 4A top-ranked Spartans beat the No. 10 Lancers 8-2 in the opener before adding a 6-1 win in the nightcap.
PV (23-2, 14-0 MAC) pitchers had double-digit strikeouts in each game against North Scott (20-8, 10-4), which entered the day second in the MAC.
PV’s Game 1 starting pitcher, senior Seth Clausen, improved to 7-0 after pitching a complete game with 12 strikeouts. Clausen’s single to open the second inning started a three-run frame as PV took a 3-0 lead early in the opener.
Barrett Lindmark’s three-run home run with two outs broke the game open in the sixth inning and gave PV an 8-2 lead.
Clausen said the team was locked in during the bus ride over for the matchup, which comes during a key week for the Spartans.
PV is scheduled to face Davenport West in a MAC doubleheader on Monday. The Falcons have just two MAC losses this season.
Clausen said a team-wide focus helped key the commanding road sweep.
“Everybody from the No. 9 and 10 starters to every single bench player is contributing in some sort of role,” said Clausen, who had four hits, one RBI and scored three runs in the doubleheader. “When you throw strikes through the doubleheader, have clean defense and find barrels often, we look pretty good.”
Clausen allowed just four hits, walked two and hit two batters.
He has strived to cut down on his walks this season so getting ahead in the count early has been especially important.
“The biggest thing for me has been trying to start ahead and continuing to pound the strike zone,” he said, “and if they do put it in play, we’ve got a solid defense behind us that will get the job done.”
PV sophomore Aden O’Donnell made the best of a tough situation in the nightcap, coming in to pitch after starter Barrett Lindmark had some tightness after 3.2 shutout innings. O’Donnell allowed two baserunners in the fifth and sixth innings before ending the threats with back-to-back strikeouts in each situation.
Alex Clemons pitched a clean seventh as the three PV pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts in Game 2, allowing just four hits, two walks and two hit batsmen. Four different Spartans had RBIs and two hits in the latter contest.
PV handed North Scott starter Cody Sunny (2-1) his first loss in Game 2.
PV coach Derek Stecklein said O’Donnell did a great job considering the hand he was dealt.
“That’s coming in and being ready when your number is called and throwing strikes and competing on the mound,” Stecklein said. “It was really good to see all the way through and really good to see Aden come in in a tough situation and really help us stretch this out.”
Stecklein said striking first was also important in each game.
North Scott co-coach Travis Ralfs said PV features some of the top starting pitching in the state, often overpowering his Lancers.
“We just have to get better, understand the pitch counts, and start preparing for our district pod,” he said.
Ralfs said the untimely strikeouts were costly for his Lancers, which also had a number of errors defensively. North Scott had multiple lazy fly balls drop in with a number of players in new positions.
“When you’ve got two strikes, it’s everything you can do to stay alive, and our guys failed tonight at that,” Ralfs said. “We’ll talk about that, we’ll keep preparing and we’ll put that in our pocket and make sure we get better for the sub-state when it comes around.”
Ralfs said his team is still on the cusp of success.
“This was a really good test for us, going up against a team like PV,” he said. “Now we know what it’s going to take. I think our guys are going to be ready.”