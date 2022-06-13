PV earns sweep in marathon doubleheader behind five-run comeback

Trailing by four heading into the bottom of the seventh, a split of the doubleheader seemed to be the best outcome for Pleasant Valley.

Well, it wasn’t.

The Spartans rallied for five runs, capped off by Cal Parr’s wall-off single into left, to down Bettendorf 9-8 on Monday at Pleasant Valley High School in dramatic fashion. The game lasted two hours and 46 minutes. The Spartans won Game 2 12-7 in a game that lasted 2 hours and 58 minutes, for a combined 6 hours and 18 minutes between the two games.

The bottom of the seventh in Game 1 started with an out, but Pleasant Valley reached base on the next five plate appearances and cut the lead to 8-6 after a bases-loaded walk by Tyge Lyon. Drew Micek hit a chopper to third and the throw went home, and the runner was called safe after the catcher bobbled the ball. Ike Swanson grounded out to short, but it was deep enough to drive in the tying run.

And then Parr, who escaped a bases loaded jam on the mound at the top of the inning, walked it off with a shallow single to left field. PV stormed out of the dugout and came together in a mass huddle around home plate to celebrate. Lyon and Micek both drove in a team-high two runs.

Bettendorf tallied a run in both the first and second inning with RBI by Connor Chase and Shae Van Zummeren. PV responded each time in the bottom of the frame thanks to Micek and Lyon, who both had RBI base hits.

The game changed in the third though, when the Bulldogs piled on five runs. Aidan Hamner had the big hit of the inning with a two-run double into the right-center gap that reached the wall. Luke Mulvihill hit a RBI-double to left to make it 6-2, and then a high throw that sailed over the first baseman allowed a run to come home from third to make it 7-2.

PV began its comeback with two runs in the bottom of the inning with an RBI-single by Ryan Thoreson and a sac fly from Barrett Lindmark. It was one of four times the Spartans answered a Bulldog run with one or more of their own and game one, and PV did it two more times in game two.

Van Zummeren made it 8-4 with a single in the seventh, but PV’s rally in the bottom of the frame snatched a victory away from the Bulldogs in a two hours and 46 minute marathon.

Things weren’t much quicker in Game 2.

Bettendorf struck again in the first inning, but this time with three runs. The Bulldogs worked two walks and then Chase bounced a ball off the centerfield wall to make it 2-0. An error made it 3-0, but PV’s Ryan Thoreson got out of bases loaded jam with two straight strikeouts.

The Spartans answered with three runs of their own after drawing two walks to start and Micek taking advantage with an RBI-single to left. An error made it 3-2 and then Thoreson tied it up with a single to right.

Conner Williams began the third inning with a triple into center that rattled off the fence. Caden McDermott drove him home with a double to make it 4-3.

Bettendorf tied it up on a bases loaded walk, but was unable to bring another run across.

With the game tied 4-4, Williams gave PV the lead on a deep sac fly to center that brought home Tate Lyon without a play at the plate.

In the bottom of the fifth, PV added four more to make it 9-4 after Micek singled and Parr doubled to bring in three runs. The Spartans took advantage of two more walks in the inning, having just seven hits on nine runs through five innings.

