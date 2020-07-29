PV falls victim to strikeout in quarterfinal loss

PV got in trouble early when Cael Boyd led off the first inning with an infield single. Boyd advanced to third on an errant pickoff throw by Clausen to give the Hawks a threat with no outs.

Clausen got the next batter to fly out to shallow left, then induced a 1-2-5-1 fielder's choice to negate the lead runner and leave Ankeny with a runner at second and two outs.

However, Brecht came through with a single into shallow left field, and the throw home was dropped by the catcher to put Ankeny up 1-0.

Despite Brecht making it to third on the play, Clausen worked out of the inning without further damage.

After a scoreless second, Clausen worked his way into trouble in the third inning with three straight walks to load the bases for Brecht.

Clausen responded by striking out Brecht looking on three pitches, but Carter Smith unloaded the bases by ripping a 1-2 pitch into right field for a three-run triple to put Ankeny up 4-0.

Clausen struck out the next two batters to strand Smith at third base.

"Honestly, I just got a little bit in my head," Clausen said. "Heart rate going too fast, not relaxing on the mound. Once I got dialed back in, everything was fine."