It’s been a rollercoaster for the Pleasant Valley offense.
During a recent six-game winning streak, the Spartans averaged eight runs per game. That suddenly dipped to six total runs after losing four of their last five contests.
“We were kind of overdue,” PV head coach Bill Sandry said. “I knew it was a matter of time.”
The Spartans got back on track Monday night.
Clubbing 14 hits and watching Evan Crawford go 4-for-4 from the plate ignited the Spartans to a 10-6 triumph that salvaged a Mississippi Athletic Conference split against Davenport North after falling in Game 1 5-2 at Scott Community College.
“Coming after the game before where I didn’t do much of anything, feels really good,” Crawford said. “Going up there confident, swinging hard, something will happen.”
The senior first basemen fell a triple short of the cycle in the nightcap while also driving in three runs and scoring three runs.
Crawford played a big role in a 4-run second for PV (17-15, 8-6 MAC) uncorking a 2-run blast to left field that put the finishing touches on a 5-0 advantage after two innings.
“I have a tendency to swing at a lot of first pitch fastballs,” Crawford said. “I saw something coming in on the inside corner, swung hard and happened to go out.”
North came back with a pair of runs in the third and a three-run fourth that tied the game at five. Adam Borcher plated a run in each inning and Rudy Juarez had a 2-run triple in the fourth.
Pleasant Valley wasn’t done offensively.
No. 8 hitter Caden Kipper drove in Peyton Lindmark with a single to extend the lead to 7-5 after Carter Hoskin’s sacrifice fly gave PV the lead back in the fifth.
That was plenty of run support for relief pitcher Jack Young.
Mixing in a fastball with a runaway slider earned the sophomore right-hander his second win of the year while striking out five batters.
“I felt I really had good control of all three of my pitches,” Young said. “Earlier in the year, (slider) wasn’t working for me, but it really was tonight.”
PV added three insurance runs in the sixth to finish off their highest scoring output in two weeks.
“All of our senior hitters had a good night,” Sandry said, noting that Joey Betzel had an RBI single and Eric Israel had two hits in Game 1. “(Young) cleaned the game up in a hurry for us. When they’re aggressive, we’re a really good hitting team.”
The Wildcats (14-14, 8-8) took control early in the opener.
Eight of their nine hitters registered at least one hit as 12 of their 14 hits were singles. Donovan Weaver and Bryan Verdon each had three hits.
“We had a good approach at the plate,” North head coach Cory Wachal said. “They were thinking before they were getting in the box and when we do that, I think we can be a pretty decent team.”
Verdon and Jack West each had RBI doubles for North, scoring two runs in the third and fourth innings. Jared Beck earned the win after throwing four and two-thirds of one-run ball.
Pleasant Valley had their chances, loading the bases in the fifth and having a runner on third in the sixth, but relief pitcher Nate Williams got out of it in both frames.
“(Williams) had a nice outing behind (Beck),” Borcher said. “Came in and finished it off for us.”
Jose Lara and Ethan Graham had RBIs for PV, who play two more conference doubleheaders this week, in Game 1.
“We needed some momentum, tonight helped for sure,” Sandry said. “I think our guys are confident. We’re counting on our pitching staff to carry us for the week.”