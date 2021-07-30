PV rallies past Prairie, advances to first state baseball final

“This means the world,” said Alex Clemons, who delivered the game-winning hit with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to plate Albrecht. “At the start of the year, we wrote down our goals for the season. We battled throughout the year and we’ve checked off every goal except one. We’re going for that last goal.”

In what was a well-played and entertaining contest, it took every ounce of grit for the Spartans to fend off the seventh-ranked Hawks for the second time this year by a run and extend their season.

Clemons, the team’s closer and making just his second pitching start of the season, gutted through a season-high 5 2/3 innings before he reached the maximum pitch count.

“That’s the competitor in him,” Stecklein said. “He wanted the ball, and I don’t know if he was going to let me take him out if it was before 110 (pitches). You talk about grit and heart from a kid. We didn’t ask him to do anything close to that all year.”

Despite his performance, PV was staring at a 3-0 hole.

Prairie’s Colton Forslund knocked in a pair of runs and senior Ryan Barnes didn’t surrender a hit in the first four frames.

Before PV came to bat in the bottom of the fifth, Stecklein huddled his team together.