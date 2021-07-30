PV rallies past Prairie, advances to first state baseball final

IOWA CITY — The Pleasant Valley High School baseball team has lived by one mantra all summer.
“You’re never out of the fight,” senior second baseman Carson Albrecht said.
Regardless of the deficit or the inning, a team with 10 seniors — six in the starting lineup — has shown a steely determination and resolve to thrive in pressure-packed situations all season.
It was never more evident than Friday evening at Duane Banks Field.
No-hit and down three runs through 4½ innings, Class 4A top-ranked PV picked itself up, mounted a rally and eventually walked off with a dramatic 4-3 state semifinal victory over Cedar Rapids Prairie.
“These seniors are real driven for what they want and they’re going to have an opportunity for that (Saturday),” PV head coach Derek Stecklein said. “It is that mentality of never out of the fight. You’ve got to come and get us because we’re going to give everything we have until that final out.”
PV became the first Mississippi Athletic Conference school since Davenport Central in 2007 to reach a state title game in Iowa’s largest classification. It seeks to become the first program since Davenport West in 1987 to finish it with a championship at 2:30 p.m. Saturday against CIML power Johnston.
“This means the world,” said Alex Clemons, who delivered the game-winning hit with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to plate Albrecht. “At the start of the year, we wrote down our goals for the season. We battled throughout the year and we’ve checked off every goal except one. We’re going for that last goal.”
In what was a well-played and entertaining contest, it took every ounce of grit for the Spartans to fend off the seventh-ranked Hawks for the second time this year by a run and extend their season.
Clemons, the team’s closer and making just his second pitching start of the season, gutted through a season-high 5 2/3 innings before he reached the maximum pitch count.
“That’s the competitor in him,” Stecklein said. “He wanted the ball, and I don’t know if he was going to let me take him out if it was before 110 (pitches). You talk about grit and heart from a kid. We didn’t ask him to do anything close to that all year.”
Despite his performance, PV was staring at a 3-0 hole.
Prairie’s Colton Forslund knocked in a pair of runs and senior Ryan Barnes didn’t surrender a hit in the first four frames.
Before PV came to bat in the bottom of the fifth, Stecklein huddled his team together.
The message was succinct.
“He just said, ‘You’re never out of the fight,’” Albrecht said. “We’ve got a lot of multi-sport athletes, and they’re known to be fighters. We fight as a team.”
Seth Clausen broke the ice with a leadoff single, but two consecutive ground ball outs and it appeared the Spartans wouldn’t convert.
Then on a 0-2 pitch, Albrecht turned on a fastball and launched it over the wall in left field.
“Carson’s hit flipped the script,” Clemons said.
The Spartans squared the game an inning later.
Alex Melvin recorded a strikeout to wiggle out of trouble in the top half before Ike Swanson came through with a two-out, pinch-hit single. Clemons smacked a single and Clausen drove in Swanson with a base hit to left field.
After Matthew Meyer pitched a scoreless top half of the seventh, it set the stage for PV’s seventh one-run win of the season.
Albrecht ripped a double to the gap in left-center.
“That was just electric,” he said. “At that point, you have a little bit of relief knowing you’ve got top of order coming up in a few batters.”
Drew Micek poked a one-out single to put runners on the corners. Prairie elected to put Barrett Lindmark on and load the bases.
Sophomore Caden McDermott lofted a fly ball to right field, but it wasn’t deep enough for Albrecht to score.
So with the bases full and two outs, it fell on Clemons’ shoulders.
“I knew whatever he threw at me, I was going to hit it and I was going to win the game,” he said.
On reliever Bronx Lewis’ first offering, the Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year laced a ball over the left fielder’s head for the game-winner.
“Greatest feeling in the world,” Clemons said. “A walk-off in the state semifinals, you can’t get much better than that.”
Teammates rushed toward Clemons and sprayed water as the celebration spilled over into the outfield.
“That is a first for me,” Clemons said. “It felt 10 times greater, especially in a stage like this.”
The Spartans certainly proved they weren’t out of the fight.
“This is a game where you have to get outs,” Clemons said. “There is no time limit. We kept battling at the plate, and we had our hits fall in the end.”
PV needs one more win to complete its season-long objective. The Spartans edged Johnston 2-1 earlier this month.
Stecklein wasn’t certain who would start on the mound, but Meyer, A.J. Bynum, Melvin and Lindmark — who has been nursing a shoulder injury — are the top possibilities.
“It is going to take an all-hands-on-deck effort,” Stecklein said. “We’re going to need everybody (Saturday) and we’re going to use them.
“We’re going to have an opportunity to take the next step that hasn’t happened yet at PV. We’ll be excited for it.”