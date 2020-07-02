PV rebounds from sloppy opener to salvage split with North Scott

Pleasant Valley entered Thursday night looking to stay alone atop the Mississippi Athletic Conference standings.
But some sloppy play in the first game against North Scott prevented the Spartans from taking control of the league standings.
Two balks and a wild pitch resulted in three North Scott runs as the Lancers took the opener 5-4, while PV rebounded to grab the nightcap 11-4.
"Talking after the first game with guys, it's the little things that add up to big things and that's what hurt us in Game 1," PV head coach Derek Stecklein said. "Defensively, we weren't there tonight and that's the game of baseball, high school baseball. You can't let those things happen or you're going to lose."
PV (9-6, 9-3) is now tied atop the MAC with Assumption with four conference games left.
The Spartans entered the seventh inning of the opener with a 4-3 lead, but the Lancers executed in the crucial frame.
Layne Hamann led off the inning with a walk, then Carter Wenck laid down a bunt that nobody fielded to give North Scott runners at first and second with no outs. Luke Haedt laid down a sacrifice bunt to move the runners over, then Matthew Meyer’s second balk of the night brought in a run to tie the game.
Sam Skarich followed that up with an RBI single to give the Lancers their first lead of the night, one Max Solis held onto in relief of Graysen Drezek to grab the win.
"I liked how especially well we kept battling," North Scott coach Brad Ward said. "We never felt like we were out of the game, we kept battling, putting ourselves in position to score runs and we capitalized on a few opportunities to get the lead and then closed the door."
There were more mistakes than just pitching gaffes from the Spartans in the opener, perhaps none bigger than in the fifth inning with the teams tied 3-3.
The Spartans had runners on first and second with two outs when Jose Lara drove a pitch into center field for a hit. But the lead runner didn't get a good jump from second base and was thrown out at the plate to keep the game tied.
"We as coaches must not have done a very good job of getting them ready to go in Game 1. That's on us and we have to do better come Monday," Stecklein said. "Frustrating because of the way we did not play the game of baseball that we have been doing. Those things have not been an issue. ... We made those mistakes and they hurt us."
Still, PV recovered to take the lead in the sixth inning, an error allowing Brooks Reiter to score to put PV up 4-3 before North Scott's seventh inning.
PV broke open a tied game in the third inning with a pair of runs to go up 3-1, but North Scott tied the game in the fifth thanks to the wild pitch and the first balk of the game.
"Must not have been coming set," Stecklein said of the balks. "I couldn't tell too much, just because his back's too us ... it just happened to be with a runner on third both times which is unfortunate."
The Spartans found some offense early in the nightcap, then relied on the arm of Seth Clausen to carry them to the doubleheader split.
Jose Lara put the Spartans on top in the first inning of the nightcap, ripping a 3-2 pitch into center field for a two-out, two-run single that gave PV a 2-0 lead.
Lara doubled his RBI total in the third inning with another two-run single to put PV up 4-0 and the Spartans added two more runs to take a 6-0 lead in the inning.
"It really showed how we should have had both games in the end," Lara said. "But some mistakes in the first game led to us not taking it. In that second game, we came out strong and showed why we're one of the top programs.
"You've just got to move on and I think our team does a good job of that. We forget about the bad stuff and you've got to put that behind you and think about the next thing."
Clausen was in control for most of the outing, with the exception of the fourth inning.
The Lancers loaded the bases with no outs before Clausen struck out Parker Ruth. A chopper from Hamann tipped off Clausen's glove, putting North Scott on the board and keeping the bases loaded.
After an RBI ground out from Cody Sunny added another run, Wenck ripped a two-run single to cut the PV lead to 6-4.
Clausen settled back in after that inning and showed off impressive stuff, with a fastball that was touching 90 miles per hour and a knuckle curve that kept the Lancer batters off-balance all night. He finished with 12 strikeouts over six innings and also helped his cause with a two-run double, part of a four-run fifth inning that gave PV plenty of insurance to close out the game.
"I just felt like I was in complete control on the mound tonight, just locating spots and not trying to overthrow it," Clausen said. "I think it's huge, going into the end of the season. Every outing so far, I've gotten better and I think that has to do with the decrease in time we had before the season opener. That's huge for the team and to have confidence in me to throw strikes and do well against good opponents."
