PV rebounds from sloppy opener to salvage split with North Scott

"I liked how especially well we kept battling," North Scott coach Brad Ward said. "We never felt like we were out of the game, we kept battling, putting ourselves in position to score runs and we capitalized on a few opportunities to get the lead and then closed the door."

There were more mistakes than just pitching gaffes from the Spartans in the opener, perhaps none bigger than in the fifth inning with the teams tied 3-3.

The Spartans had runners on first and second with two outs when Jose Lara drove a pitch into center field for a hit. But the lead runner didn't get a good jump from second base and was thrown out at the plate to keep the game tied.

"We as coaches must not have done a very good job of getting them ready to go in Game 1. That's on us and we have to do better come Monday," Stecklein said. "Frustrating because of the way we did not play the game of baseball that we have been doing. Those things have not been an issue. ... We made those mistakes and they hurt us."

Still, PV recovered to take the lead in the sixth inning, an error allowing Brooks Reiter to score to put PV up 4-3 before North Scott's seventh inning.