PV smothers Liberty early, punches ticket to state baseball tournament

NORTH LIBERTY — Iowa City Liberty’s baseball team had been off for more than a week and didn’t even take the field once in the postseason to reach the Class 4A substate final. Pleasant Valley had been tested twice in the past week.
It turned into a positive for the Spartans.
PV erupted for eight runs in the first two innings and throttled 10th-ranked Liberty 12-3 on Wednesday night to secure its second consecutive trip to the state tournament.
“We’ve been in this stage for two games now,” sophomore Barrett Lindmark said. “What helped us was having those two games prior and we could use them to build for (Wednesday).”
With Muscatine shutting its season down because of COVID-19, Liberty — the top seed in the substate — automatically advanced to the final. PV, meanwhile, downed Burlington 3-2 and North Scott 7-2.
“The first (tournament) game is always hard,” PV junior Seth Clausen said. “You’ve got those jitters going, but every game has gotten easier with the nervousness.”
It has been a rollercoaster season for PV. Projected to win the Mississippi Athletic Conference by the coaches, the Spartans never really found their footing during the regular season and actually had a sub.-500 record going into the postseason.
PV (13-11) has turned it around at the right time. It'll be the only team from the MAC competing in Des Moines at Principal Park.
After dominating pitching performances from Jack Young and Clausen in the first two rounds, PV exploded for 13 hits and capitalized on seven walks to bury Liberty (10-6).
Clausen and Carson Albrecht each had two-run doubles in the opening frame for PV as it sent 10 hitters to the plate.
“Our expectation going into the year was we were going to have a really good season and it didn’t work out for us in the regular season,” PV coach Derek Stecklein said. “Things didn’t fall our way and we weren’t doing things necessary to win a lot of those baseball games.
“Now we’re playing well, guys are confident, engaged and focused. This is where we knew we could be if we did those things. It is fun to see our guys clicking.”
Senior Jose Lara had three hits while Lindmark had two hits and was on base four times. Clausen, Ryan Mumey and Alex Clemons each had two hits for the Spartans.
Young did enough on the mound.
The senior scattered nine hits over six innings, but struck out six and didn’t walk anybody.
“It definitely gives you a lot more confidence pitching with that kind of lead,” Young said. “You can give up a few hits here and there and still be in the lead. It was huge.”
Lindmark came in to close the game out in the seventh. After he struck out Liberty’s Sam Funke, the Spartans tossed their gloves in the air and dogpiled near the pitcher’s mound.
“I don’t know if this is our peak, but we’re playing well,” Stecklein said. “There are still some things we need to clean up, things that really matter when you get to a state tournament, but I’m happy with the way the guys prepared and the confidence we’re playing with right now.”
This will mark the first time PV has made back-to-back trips to state. The Spartans had a short stay last season after a quarterfinal loss to Iowa City West.
With many players returning from that team, including Young, PV is eager to change the script.
“The last two games is the best baseball we’ve played all year,” Young said. “Last year left a sour taste in our mouths, so we want to go all the way. All gas, no brakes.
“Just to have this season has been a huge blessing. We’re trying to make the most of it now.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!