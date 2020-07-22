PV smothers Liberty early, punches ticket to state baseball tournament

PV (13-11) has turned it around at the right time. It'll be the only team from the MAC competing in Des Moines at Principal Park.

After dominating pitching performances from Jack Young and Clausen in the first two rounds, PV exploded for 13 hits and capitalized on seven walks to bury Liberty (10-6).

Clausen and Carson Albrecht each had two-run doubles in the opening frame for PV as it sent 10 hitters to the plate.

“Our expectation going into the year was we were going to have a really good season and it didn’t work out for us in the regular season,” PV coach Derek Stecklein said. “Things didn’t fall our way and we weren’t doing things necessary to win a lot of those baseball games.

“Now we’re playing well, guys are confident, engaged and focused. This is where we knew we could be if we did those things. It is fun to see our guys clicking.”

Senior Jose Lara had three hits while Lindmark had two hits and was on base four times. Clausen, Ryan Mumey and Alex Clemons each had two hits for the Spartans.

Young did enough on the mound.

The senior scattered nine hits over six innings, but struck out six and didn’t walk anybody.