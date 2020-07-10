PV takes advantage of miscues in split with Clinton

CLINTON — Every time an error or miscue happened that benefited Pleasant Valley’s baseball team, it capitalized on Friday night.
Despite losing a chance to garner at least a share of the Mississippi Athletic Conference title in the opener of the doubleheader, the Spartans squandered Clinton’s chance to do the same in the nightcap.
Half of PV’s runs that crossed the plate were aided by three errors, two wild pitches, two passed balls and a balk, which allowed it to salvage a split against the River Kings, winning Game 2 12-0 in five innings after dropping the opener 4-2.
“We talk about free bases a lot, you cash in on the free bases they give you,” Spartans head coach Derek Stecklein said.
The evening commenced with the conference race down to five teams. With the split, only North Scott and Davenport West remain alive for at least a share of the title with Assumption.
The Falcons have two twin bills left against their city rivals; The Lancers and Knights square off on Monday with the latter needing just a split to win the MAC outright.
PV (10-9, 10-6 MAC) was picked in the preseason to be at the top of the standings. It left the Durgin Sports Complex with a sour taste in its mouth.
“Obviously, it sucks a little bit,” junior outfielder Ryan Mumey said. “We’re trying to focus on substate and going to state. Next Friday is the biggest game.”
The Spartans offense, combined to score four runs over their last 21 innings, broke through in a big way.
They pounced on pitches laid over the heart of the plate which led to 12 batters taking at bats in a seven-run, eight-hit frame to increase a 3-0 lead to double digits.
“We played 10 games in eight days, had six MAC games this week and I think we got tired,” Clinton head coach Kevin Cunningham said. “We didn’t compete in the second game.”
Nolan Smith had the big hit, a two-run single with the bases loaded. Mumey, Barrett Lindmark, Seth Clausen and Drew Micek each delivered RBI hits in the frame.
After not making adjustments in the two losses to Davenport North on Monday, Stecklein felt they made plenty of them this time around.
“That’s one thing we worked on all week,” he said. “Ball wasn’t for us then. Game 2, obviously (the) ball was falling for us.”
Mumey and Clausen each had two RBIs while Carson Albrecht roped three hits, one double, in the nightcap. Clausen pitched all five innings, striking out six and allowing five hits.
PV concludes its regular season with a doubleheader at Cedar Rapids Kennedy before opening the postseason at home against Burlington next Friday.
“It helps bring our momentum up,” Mumey said. “We can keep it going.”
Tavian Bailey single-handedly allowed the River Kings (12-6, 8-6) to take the opener.
The No. 9 hitter went 2-for-3 at the plate against Jack Young with two RBIs, made a leaping catch in left field on a near home run and recorded his first save of the season.
Prior to the contest, the freshman outfielder was 4-for-36 at the plate.
“At the beginning of the season, I wasn’t seeing the ball as well as I am right now. I was putting extra work in the cage,” Bailey said. “Just try to get on base, like a second leadoff.”
His two runs were driven in as part of a three-run fourth that broke a 1-1 tie and gave Clinton a 4-1 lead.
“I think he was the player of the game in Game 1,” Cunnigham said. “He did a great job for us tonight.”
Joe Simpson added two hits and an RBI in Game 1; Jai Jensen, who had two hits in the nightcap and Cunningham said will start the postseason opener Friday at home versus Cedar Rapids Prairie, earned his third win of the season by tossing six innings and striking out five.
Lindmark and Jose Lara had identical hits (two) and RBIs (one) in the opener.
