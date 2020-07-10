PV takes advantage of miscues in split with Clinton

CLINTON — Every time an error or miscue happened that benefited Pleasant Valley’s baseball team, it capitalized on Friday night.

Despite losing a chance to garner at least a share of the Mississippi Athletic Conference title in the opener of the doubleheader, the Spartans squandered Clinton’s chance to do the same in the nightcap.

Half of PV’s runs that crossed the plate were aided by three errors, two wild pitches, two passed balls and a balk, which allowed it to salvage a split against the River Kings, winning Game 2 12-0 in five innings after dropping the opener 4-2.

“We talk about free bases a lot, you cash in on the free bases they give you,” Spartans head coach Derek Stecklein said.

The evening commenced with the conference race down to five teams. With the split, only North Scott and Davenport West remain alive for at least a share of the title with Assumption.

The Falcons have two twin bills left against their city rivals; The Lancers and Knights square off on Monday with the latter needing just a split to win the MAC outright.

PV (10-9, 10-6 MAC) was picked in the preseason to be at the top of the standings. It left the Durgin Sports Complex with a sour taste in its mouth.