PV wraps up second straight MAC title with sweep

Coming into the final evening of Mississippi Athletic Conference play, the Pleasant Valley baseball team knew it could only control its own affairs.

Tied with Davenport Assumption for the MAC lead, the Spartans did not want to get caught up in scoreboard watching, instead focusing on taking care of business Thursday against Central DeWitt.

Control them they did.

After a bumpy start to the opening game at the PVHS diamond in which the Sabers scored four first-inning runs, the Spartans quickly reasserted control as they rolled to a 14-4, six-inning victory, then followed it up with a 7-2 win in the nightcap.

"At the beginning of this week, we talked about wanting to finish the week strong," said PV left fielder Caden McDermott. "We had a busy week with 10 games, and we wanted this to be the best week we could have. We'd lost two to Dubuque Hempstead (on Tuesday), so we wanted to bounce back."

Having already clinched a MAC title share with Assumption's 6-5 first-game loss at North Scott, the Spartans (22-10) finished the job in the nightcap as sophomore pitcher Jackson Peer turned in five strong innings.

Thursday's sweep enables the reigning Iowa Class 4A state champions to finish 17-1 in the MAC, besting Assumption (26-6, 16-2) by a game.

"Before the (second) game, we'd gotten word that North Scott had beaten Assumption, so I wouldn't say I was too nervous," said Peer (2-0), who allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits with four walks and seven strikeouts in five innings.

"I just knew I had to come out with my best stuff and get the team a win. As a team, we knew we just had to do our thing, come out and get two like on any other day."

In the second game, Pleasant Valley struck for two first-inning runs when McDermott (2-for-2) singled, then stole second and third before scoring on an error. A Drew Micek sacrifice fly scored Tyge Lyon with the second run.

The Spartans then made it 4-0 in the bottom of the second on an RBI triple by Carsen Williams, who then scored on a McDermott knock. In the last of the third, an RBI single by Ryan Thoreson (2-for-3, two RBIs) and a Barrett Lindmark sacrifice fly had the hosts up 6-0.

"It's a box the guys wanted to check off at the beginning of the year from a goal standpoint," PV coach Derek Stecklein said of a MAC title repeat. "We had to take care of our business, and hoped North Scott would help us out, which it did."

In the opener, Central DeWitt (13-22, 5-13) roughed up PV starting pitcher James Very in the first inning. A one-out, two-run triple by Kyle Bixby gave the Sabers a quick lead. Bixby later took home on a double steal, and a Kade Burzlaff RBI single had the hosts down 4-0 before their first at-bats.

The road back for Pleasant Valley began in its half of the opening inning, with Cal Parr's two-out double scoring Tyge Lyon. Down 4-1 after one, the Spartan bats were only getting warmed up.

"Coach Law (assistant Mitch Lawson) said to get it back one at a time," said McDermott. "We kept tacking on and had good approaches at the plate."

PV then cut loose for four second-inning runs to go up 5-4, a lead it never relinquished. Following a Williams RBI triple, McDermott singled in Williams with the tying run and later scoring on an error to break the tie.

The Spartans added on four more runs in the home half of the fourth to widen their lead to 9-4, with the key blows being a two-run Tate Lyon triple and Lindmark's RBI double.

As it turned out, those two four-run frames were enough for Very. Shaking off his bumpy start, Very worked five innings, allowing eight hits and three walks with four strikeouts to improve to 2-0.

"He was able to settle in, not leave his fastball in the middle of the plate and keep his changeup down," said Stecklein. "He settled in and did a nice job."

Pleasant Valley brought the opening game to an end as two-run singles by Tyge Lyon (2-for-4, three runs) and Parr (2-for-4, three RBIs) fueled a five-run sixth.

"We hit a bump in the road, but we figured it out," said Parr. "We got the bats going and shut them down (after the first inning). We had the momentum, and in the second game, we knew what we had to do."

